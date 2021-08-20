Grealish and Cantwell can't keep away and why champions need a City old boy

Published: 6:00 AM August 20, 2021

Todd Cantwell is in the Norwich City after an ankle issue saw him miss the final friendly - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City face a daunting trip to champions Manchester City this weekend. Mark Armstrong looks at five things to look out for ahead of the Canaries' trip to the Etihad

Grealish v Cantwell

The names of Jack Grealish and Todd Cantwell have been appearing in transfer gossip columns alongside each other all summer. They are likely to come face-to-face at the Etihad this weekend and you wonder whether part of that Grealish transfer puzzle is still being pieced together.

It’s no secret that Grealish’s former club, Aston Villa, have a long-held interest in Cantwell and he is viewed as someone who could help replace the void left by the England man’s £100m departure to Manchester City.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow insisted Villa have done their business in replacing Grealish with the likes of Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings.

However, it’s worth keeping an eye on Villa’s results... any more reverses like they suffered at Watford on the opening day and that Villa wallet might loosen enough to test the Canaries’ resolve.

Will Harry Kane still be at Spurs next season? - Credit: PA

Powers on the Kane

For all the money lavished on that Manchester City squad it was clear that there is still room in their starting XI for a former Norwich City striker.

No, we’re not talking about Holty coming out of retirement (although he’d have scored a bundle), we’re of course referring to English football’s golden boy, Harry Kane.

Whilst Kane didn’t pull up any trees at Carrow Road, he’s gone on to have a half-decent career since in case you hadn’t noticed.

Seriously, Manchester City would be a wholly different proposition if Kane ever spearheads their attack. Guardiola desperately wants the 28-year-old to replace the void left by Sergio Aguero and it seems a transfer saga that’s going to run and run until August 31.

The only thing we can say for certain is that Norwich won’t be coming up against Kane this weekend... and that’s something fans should be thankful for.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke looks poised to pit his wits again next season against Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - Credit: PA

Can the bromance continue?

Pep Guardiola would have enjoyed this week more than most as he had an extra reason to watch his beloved Canaries in action. The Spaniard of course famously revealed how much he likes to watch Norwich City play last season, even in his downtime.

Watching for enjoyment and watching for weaknesses are two very different things. Guardiola will have pinpointed areas his side can exploit after watching the Canaries lose their opener against Liverpool just as much as Farke will have done the same.

But there is a bond between the two managers that goes beyond the outcome come 5pm on Saturday. Win, lose or draw, two of the Premier League’s great current managerial minds will have much to chew over outside their tussle this weekend.

Norwich City bowed out of the Premier League last time around in a 5-0 loss to Manchester City - Credit: PA

Norwich (h), Arsenal (h)… yes please

The demands being placed upon players is unprecedented, leading to several squads looking a little ‘under-cooked’ heading into the new season. Daniel Farke wants his squad to be judged after the transfer window has shut and this would also provide some time for others to get up to speed. Despite the resources at Guardiola’s disposal, there is a similar feeling on the blue half of Manchester. However, whilst Farke may feel he has some time for his squad to adjust to the Premier League, Guardiola won’t feel the same. Last weekend’s loss at Spurs has demanded they win their next two fixtures against Norwich and then Arsenal before the international break to ensure they don’t leave themselves too much to do in keeping up with their rivals. There is a feeling they couldn’t have cherry-picked two more suitable fixtures for Guardiola’s side.

Fernandinho - Manchester City's gatekeeper. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd





Replacing a legend

The defensive midfielder role has taken on more and more importance as the game evolves. A good one provides the licence for other players to bomb forward safe in the knowledge their team-mate will fill the gap they have vacated. It is a position Oliver Skipp made his own last season at Norwich and one he appears he’s intent on fulfilling at Spurs this season. City are of course on the lookout for a replacement and effectively a long-term heir to Alex Tettey. Manchester City are in a similar position as they struggle to find a long-term heir to the excellent Fernandinho. Rhodri had threatened to usurp the veteran Brazilian but endured a difficult spell last season. It will be interesting to see who he plumps for against the Canaries.