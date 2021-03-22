Published: 6:00 AM March 22, 2021

Kenny McLean knows you can't count your canaries before they hatch but the Scotland midfielder is confident that Norwich City have what it takes to complete their promotion mission successfully.

Sitting 14 points clear of third-placed Swansea with eight games remaining, McLean knew there was little point denying that promotion is close after his third goal of the season during a 1-1 home draw with Blackburn on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is one of the Championship leaders' players now away on international duty, before returning to club duty to finish the job, with the next three games against mid-table teams not yet safe from relegation.

“We’re in a good position, we’re not quite saying ‘when it gets done’ yet but we’re in a good position, there’s no doubt about that, we can’t try and hide the fact," admitted McLean.

“Eight games, eight massive games we’ll go into trying to get points and if we go in with the right attitude, the right mentality, bring our strengths, then we’ll do okay, I’m sure.”

McLean is one of several players in Daniel Farke's squad who can draw on the experience of winning the Championship title two years ago.

"When you’ve been there and done it, you know what it takes," he continued. "We know what it takes to win football matches, not just win titles and promotion, whatever it may be.

“We’ve got the quality to win matches and that’s the main thing, we go into every individual game and look to get three points, that’s what we’ve done all season. That’s stood us in good stead and we’ll continue to do that.”

McLean and Grant Hanley join up with Scotland for three World Cup qualifiers, with home games against Austria and Faroe Islands either side of a trip to Israel, as the season's busy schedule continues.

That will mean plenty of Covid-19 rules and tests but the midfielder isn't concerned about that element of his latest call-up, as the former Aberdeen man looks to add to his 17 caps.

“If I can travel and play for my country then I’ll do that, there’s no queries from me," he said. “It’s obviously an honour to be picked and have that opportunity, so I look forward to it.

“Of course recently we’ve played plenty of games but you can’t complain when you’re getting opportunities like that.”