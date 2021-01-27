Video

Published: 5:00 PM January 27, 2021

Norwich City has become a ‘special’ part of Kenny McLean’s life and the Scotland midfielder says he can’t imagine playing anywhere else any time soon.

The 29-year-old's excellent run of form has been interrupted by having to start a period of self-isolation at the end of last week due to a positive Covid-19 test.

But having signed a new contract until 2023 in September, after regular reports of interest from north of the border from his boyhood club Rangers, is feeling settled in Norfolk.

“As soon as you spend a few years at a club it really takes to you but for me it really took not too long for Norwich to become special for me,” said McLean.

“I’ve been here three years, I’ve obviously just signed a contract this season, so I can’t see myself playing anywhere else right now.

“My daughter’s one-year-old, she was born here and is growing up here so we’re really enjoying family life away from football, which is always obviously important to be enjoying that because it makes things better on the pitch for me.

“As a club we continue to progress, under the manager and Stuart (Webber), not just on the pitch but throughout the whole club everything is always going in the right direction – and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Having initially joined from Aberdeen in January 2018, McLean has scored six goals in 83 games for City since the start of the 2018-19 season, experiencing the highs of Championship promotion and the lows of Premier League relegation.

With the Canaries top of the table after 25 games, the Scot is determined to secure another top-flight opportunity.

“It would have been easy for us to come in and say ‘we had a go at the Premier League’ and feel sorry for ourselves but with this manager and staff in charge that’s never going to be the case,” he continued, speaking to City’s official All In Yellow podcast.

“We were in and we were right back on it, we were working so hard, trying to put things right. When you get that taste of the Premier League, although it ended in disappointment, you just want more.

“Now that everybody has been there and seen what it’s all about, that’s our goal. We shouldn’t say ‘we’ll go back up’ but everyone in this league wants to go to the Premier League, there’s no doubt about that and we’re no different.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position now but we’re only halfway through the season.”

- You can watch the full episode of City's latest All In Yellow interview in the video above