Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'We need his energy' - McLean in contention for Canaries start

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:00 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 5:19 PM August 27, 2021
Kenny McLean of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carro

Kenny McLean was a midfield force for Norwich City against Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

An ‘outstanding’ cup performance has Kenny McLean in contention for his first Premier League start of the season for Norwich City.

That’s the view of head coach Daniel Farke, who was full of praise for the Scotland international’s display during the 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in the League Cup on Tuesday. 

The 29-year-old picked up a knee injury at Barnsley on the final day of last season and returned during the latter stages of pre-season before coming on at half-time during the painful 5-0 league loss at Manchester City last weekend. 

“It was a tough time for Kenny. One of his lifelong football dreams did not happen. Due to this nasty tackle, he missed the Euros and also his pre-season was quite interrupted,” said Farke. 

“He missed the first games and then had a little setback, it was difficult for him. He was more or less out for four months so we had to be careful with him. 

“We gave him a few minutes and when he was first involved it was good for him, to find the confidence in his body and to find his rhythm. 

“I think in the last game he was outstanding, 65 minutes on the pitch and had these moments in us going into the lead, scoring one goal and involved three times in the other goals. 

“He won many balls, also a fantastic chip to Christos Tzolis, also before Josh Sargent’s first goal and he was crucial to winning the ball to pass to Christos before Lukas Rupp’s goal.” 

McLean was taken off after 71 minutes of Tuesday’s victory at Carrow Road, seemingly with Saturday's top-flight home clash with Leicester in mind, and has also returned to the Scotland squad. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Credit to them' - TalkSport reporter backtracks on City comments
  2. 2 Farke provides latest on City's transfer chase and Hernandez’s situation 
  3. 3 TEAM NEWS: Tzolis and Sargent minor doubts for City against Foxes
  1. 4 Iwan Roberts: My message to pundits talking about Norwich City
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries 'in talks' over Portuguese midfielder
  3. 6 Connor Southwell: Why it could be stick over twist for Daniel Farke this weekend
  4. 7 'He has mastered the English tackle' - Trybull returns to Germany
  5. 8 Trybull reaches agreement with City to end contract
  6. 9 Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?
  7. 10 City ace named in Carsley's first England U21 squad

“It’s great to have Kenny back,” Farke continued. “We need his energy and his physicality, his experience on the pitch. 

“After this cup game we can say that his injury time is over and he is straight back in the mix, it’s good to have him back.” 

NCFC EXTRA: Rodgers expecting to face a rejuvenated Norwich City after cup progress

Norwich City vs Leicester City
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke was not happy with Norwich City's defensive effort at Manchester City

David Hannant: The old chestnuts I'm already bored of hearing

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Christos Tzolis of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round

Canaries will host Liverpool in League Cup third round

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill celebrates the first of his two goals against Bristol City in January

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

Canaries striker Hugill seals Championship loan move

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill of Norwich during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton

Opinion

Connor Southwell: Hugill fulfilled his City role with distinction

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon