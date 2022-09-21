Late role for McLean as Scots cruise to win

Kenny McLean, centre, warming up before Scotland's Nations League match against Ukraine at Hampden Park - Credit: PA

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean was a late substitute as Scotland faced Ukraine in a Nations League clash at Hampden Park.

McLean came on for Ryan Christie with five minutes remaining, with the Scots already 2-0 up, thanks to John McGinn's 70th-minute opener and Lyndon Dykes' header 10 minutes later. It was 3-0 just moments after McLean's introduction, with Dykes adding his second to complete a well-deserved victory.

Scotland were without Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley, who withdrew from the squad because of a shoulder injury.

City's Aaron Ramsey, on loan from Aston Villa, was in the starting line-up for England Under-20s, who beat their counterparts from Chile 3-0.



