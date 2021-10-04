McLean 'thankful' for faith of Canaries boss after costly errors

Interview

Published: 6:00 AM October 4, 2021

Kenny McLean has thanked Daniel Farke for keeping faith with him after his recent costly errors for Norwich City.

With Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour and Lukas Rupp pushing for a start, the City boss stuck with the graft and experience of the Scotland midfielder during the satisfying 0-0 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The 29-year-old's aerial nous and energy proved an important part of grinding out a clean sheet and a first point of the season to bring an end to a painful six-game losing streak.

"If you looked at the bench, any one of them could have started. That’s the truth," McLean said as he highlighted what he sees as improvements to the Canaries squad since promotion.

“The results have obviously been disappointing so the boss has had decisions to make and if I look at myself personally, I’ve been at the heart of two goals that we’ve conceded in the last couple of weeks.

“I know any one of those players could take my place. I’m thankful that the manager showed a bit of faith in me and I need to keep working hard and trying to deliver as many good performances as I can.”

McLean has joined up with Scotland for World Cup qualification action alongside Gilmour and Grant Hanley with a degree of confidence recovered by the hard-fought draw at Turf Moor.

City remain in a worrying position though, with just a point and two goals scored at the foot of the Premier League table.

The midfielder was a key part of the Norwich squad which suffered a painful top-flight relegation in 2020 but insists he doesn't need those memories to fuel his desire for survival this time around.

“I don’t think it’s about what happened last time, it doesn’t drive me on any more. I’m desperate to stay in this league like everyone else is," he continued.

“The players in the changing room, the staff, the fans, everybody wants to be in this league.

“Obviously I felt that hurt a couple of years ago but everybody is desperate and we know we’ve got the squad to do it, we’ve got everything we need.

“We’ve got all of the ingredients, we just need to start turning out performances like that with a little bit more quality.”

