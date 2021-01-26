City midfielder returns to Norfolk after loan spell terminated

Video

Published: 9:12 AM January 26, 2021 Updated: 9:15 AM January 26, 2021

Melvin Sitti has returned to Norwich City after mutually terminating his loan at Belgian club Waasland-Beveren. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Melvin Sitti has returned to Norwich City after mutually agreeing to terminate his loan at Belgian top-flight side Waasland-Beveren.

The French midfielder joined teammate Danel Sinani in signing for the club on a season-long loan in September but failed to make a single matchday squad during his spell at the Freethiel Stadion.

Sitti, who turns 21 next month, returns to Norfolk with immediate effect. The Canaries will now decide whether to send him back out on loan elsewhere or to keep him at the club. His lack of game time in Belgium was partly down to a reoccurring injury.

City's EFL Cup defeat to Luton in September saw Sitti make his debut for the club, replacing Sam McCallum for the final four minutes. He signed from French second-tier club FC Sochaux-Montbeliard in January 2020, before remaining with the Lion Cubs for the remainder of the season.

Sinani remains with the Belgian club, but an ill-timed hip injury suffered back in November has prevented his progression in the first-team squad. The Luxembourg international has made 11 appearances in the Jupiler League this season, scoring twice.