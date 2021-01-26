Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

City midfielder returns to Norfolk after loan spell terminated

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:12 AM January 26, 2021    Updated: 9:15 AM January 26, 2021
Melvin Sitti of Norwich looks dejected as James Collins of Luton Town celebrates scoring his sides 3

Melvin Sitti has returned to Norwich City after mutually terminating his loan at Belgian club Waasland-Beveren. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Melvin Sitti has returned to Norwich City after mutually agreeing to terminate his loan at Belgian top-flight side Waasland-Beveren. 

The French midfielder joined teammate Danel Sinani in signing for the club on a season-long loan in September but failed to make a single matchday squad during his spell at the Freethiel Stadion. 

Sitti, who turns 21 next month, returns to Norfolk with immediate effect. The Canaries will now decide whether to send him back out on loan elsewhere or to keep him at the club. His lack of game time in Belgium was partly down to a reoccurring injury. 

City's EFL Cup defeat to Luton in September saw Sitti make his debut for the club, replacing Sam McCallum for the final four minutes. He signed from French second-tier club FC Sochaux-Montbeliard in January 2020, before remaining with the Lion Cubs for the remainder of the season. 

Sinani remains with the Belgian club, but an ill-timed hip injury suffered back in November has prevented his progression in the first-team squad. The Luxembourg international has made 11 appearances in the Jupiler League this season, scoring twice. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City transfer rumours: Swindon hoping to sign Omotoye

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Paddy Davitt verdict: Cup finals aplenty if City seal the deal

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Barnsley defeat

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Rusty returns could prove crucial for fit-again City stars

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus