City keeper pens new deal

Published: 12:24 PM April 29, 2021

Michael McGovern has signed a fresh two-year deal with Norwich City.

The Northern Ireland international was out of contract this summer but has extended his stay with the Canaries until 2023.

McGovern is City's second longest-serving player after joining the club from Hamilton back in 2017, and has been a dependable option for Daniel Farke when first-choice keeper Tim Krul has been missing through injury. The 36-year-old has played 10 times this season.

As part of the new deal, the experienced goalkeeper is set to take on extra responsibilities in terms of coaching and mentoring the young cohort of shot-stoppers City have at the club. McGovern recently completed his Uefa B licence and is looking to become a coach after he finishes playing.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, McGovern told the club's website: “It’s nice from a personal point of view to get things all wrapped up. It’s good to have that little bit of security about your future so I’m really happy to sign it.

“It was nice to come in and contribute towards some wins and get some game time when Tim was injured. Ultimately, the team is the most important thing."

City boss Farke has described McGovern as a model professional in the past, and he is pleased to see the goalkeeper extend his stay in Norfolk.

Daniel Farke described Michael McGovern as a 'model professional'.

“I’m totally happy. I’ve spoken quite often that if you’re searching for a role model for a professional football player, it’s definitely Michael McGovern.

“He’s unbelievably professional with his workload and preparation, even if he’s not playing. He still knows everything about the opponent.

“He’s a fantastic teammate and a fantastic lad, a great personality and has great experience. He totally fits in our goalkeeper group.

“We have unbelievably experienced, quality goalkeepers like Tim Krul, Michael himself and Orjan Nyland, as well as many young, exciting goalkeepers like Daniel Barden or Archie Mair, who have signed new contracts.

“It’s good to have a guy like him around who can give experience to the young lads but also has his own qualities for us. I think we have a good mix of exciting young talent and experience in our goalkeeping team.

“Michael is a perfect professional and has proven this season during many games how competitive he is with many clean sheets and how much quality he has. He doesn’t have to prove anything anymore.

“He has many games for his country on a top level and we are really pleased that he has committed his future to us and I think it’s a perfect signing for both sides.”