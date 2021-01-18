City keeper issues injury update

Published: 11:45 AM January 18, 2021

Michael McGovern is expecting to be back for the tail end of the season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Michael McGovern is hoping to be back before the end of the Championship season and is pleased he was able to show supporters his ability in the period where he stood in for Tim Krul.

The Northern Ireland international shot-stopper suffered a hamstring tendon injury during City's 1-1 draw with QPR in December. The 36-year-old has subsequently undergone surgery and is hoping to return for the business end of the season.

“It was very disappointing, but in the grand scheme of things, I have never had a longer-term injury in my whole career.

“It is just one of those things; speaking to the specialist, he thinks there shouldn’t be any complications coming back, which is pleasing, and I’m hoping to get back for the tail end of the season.

“From the team’s perspective, it was great that Tim was able to get back [from his injury] and play, so it was a seamless transition,” McGovern told Impartial Reporter.

The Northern Irish international is out of contract in the summer but the Canaries are believed to be considering offering him a new deal. That is understood to be dependent on how successfully he recovers from this injury.

The experienced goalkeeper set one objective during his spell in the side, to ensure they didn't fall from the summit of the table.

“When I came into the team we were top of the league, and when I picked up my injury we were still top.

“That was my aim at the start and, thankfully, I was able to contribute to a few wins and a few draws," McGovern said.

“It was brilliant because I had a proper run in the team, and it was the best run I have had in the team since my first season at the club.

“It was good to have it and, ultimately, the most important thing was that I was able to help the boys win games and stay on top of the league – that was the biggest thing,” he added.

The 36-year-old made some impressive saves. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

An injury to Krul saw McGovern deputise between the sticks for ten matches, making some terrific saves. That recent run of fixtures is the most consecutive amount of appearances he's made since the 2016/17 season and is pleased to have displayed his quality to supporters.

“Since I have come into the team I’ve had some nice messages and people I’ve met have been very complimentary towards me, and it is nice because in my first season when I got a run of games, I don’t think the Norwich fans saw the best of me, for various reasons.

“That season was tough for the team and for me, personally, so it is nice for them to see a glimpse of what I’m capable of in the last ten games."