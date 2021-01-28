Boro set to sign Premier League forward ahead of Norwich trip

Published: 10:02 AM January 28, 2021

Middlesbrough will be strengthened by the signing of Yannick Bolasie on loan and the Everton winger will be available to play against Norwich City at the weekend.

Bolasie has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park and is hoping to recapture the form he showed under Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace.

Boro boss Warnock joked the 31-year-old ‘owes’ him following their time together at Selhurst Park and believes the forward can freshen up his forward line following Wednesday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Rotherham.

He said: "I spoke to him this week and he was going to go to Turkey.

"I told him to come and play for me and just enjoy yourself for a couple of months. He can go to Turkey another time.

"He does owe me anyhow because I did well for him at Crystal Palace.

"He's looking forward to it and everything should be done in the next 24 hours. He can't play centre-halve though unfortunately."

Warnock hinted he could be tempted to use Bolasie as an option through the middle in the way Michail Antonio has impressed at West Ham.

"He (Bolasie) will give us a lift because we've been a little flat. I think he'll enjoy it here too,” Warnock told Teesside Live. "He'll give a lift to the lads because we haven't had anyone like that.

"I think he can be like an [Michail] Antonio for us as well. Upfront like Antonio does at West Ham, I think he's got that in his locker. He'd be quite capable of doing that.

"He hasn't got a clue what he's doing or what he's going to do, and Antonio is the same. If they don't know what they're going to do, how can a defender? They're effective.”

Confirming he should arrive in time to go straight into the squad for Saturday's game against Norwich, Warnock said they may even have another making the trip, but if not before Monday's deadline.

"I'm hoping we might even bring another one in before the weekend, but certainly before the window closes," he said.