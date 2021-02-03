Video

Published: 6:30 AM February 3, 2021

Olly Skipp is sure Norwich City will soon end their dry spell and get back to their flowing best, after another goalless stalemate for the Championship leaders.

Saturday's 0-0 home draw with play-off chasing Middlesbrough was followed by a 0-0 at mid-table Millwall last night, who have proved the stubborn draw specialists of the division this season, frustrating most of the promotion hopefuls.

Added to the 1-0 loss at Barnsley in the FA Cup it was a third successive blank but the Canaries are unbeaten in six league games and have only conceded once in their last five, to stay five points clear at the top despite a wobble in form.

“I think just to look back on what got us those goals," the Tottenham loanee said of how to end the barren streak. "I think when one or two come we’ll be back in our rhythm again.

“It’s not always easy, there will be spells when you are finding it tougher and perhaps you just need not the most attractive goal, a scruffy goal from a set-piece or someone else popping up with a goal to ease everyone.

“But I’ve got faith in, not just the boys up front, but the whole team. I still think we’re creating chances but not clear-cut maybe. We need that final pass to get those goals really.”

Skipp insists City mustn't be too hard on themselves after a frustrating couple of weeks during an otherwise excellent season so far.

“If you went in that changing room now, people are disappointed and I think that shows the group, to come to Millwall away, not the easiest place," he added.

“But we are disappointed, we feel like there are areas that we can definitely improve from that game. We’re top of the league still and still fighting up there so we can’t be too down on ourselves.”

Last night's draw was the first game of influential playmaker Emi Buendia's two-match ban, which will also keep him out of Friday's trip to title rivals Swansea.

“This was a big game, each game is three points. I know they’re title rivals so there is a little bit added on that," England U21 midfielder Skipp said of Friday's clash with the Swans.

“But I feel like everyone in that changing room really feels like it’s an opportunity to stretch out that lead on Swansea – but we know it will be difficult.

“So it’s recover now, get ready for Friday. It’s a quick turnaround so I think that helps us with not over-thinking and at the end of the day, we got a draw.

"If you can’t win the game, of course we want to win the game, but you’ll take a point at the end of the day.”