Millwall v Norwich City: everything you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM February 2, 2021

Derby County manager Gary Rowett had the last laugh at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After no shots on target in their last two games Norwich City will be keen to put to bed any talk the Canaries are suffering a wobble.

Millwall are without a win in three games but proved when they visited Carrow Road that under Gary Rowett they can be a tough nut to crack.

Injury news

Max Aarons is fit for duty after suffering a bang to the nose in the late stages of City’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough. Kenny McLean is also back in contention after undergoing a period of self-isolation following coronavirus.

Emi Buendia couldn't believe he was being sent off by referee Keith Stroud, for a second yellow card during Norwich City's 0-0 home draw with Middlesbrough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia is suspended after his red card against Boro and will also miss the top-of-the-table clash at Swansea City.

Jordan Hugill is out for a month with a torn hamstring. Marco Stiepermann (Epstein-Barr virus), Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees. New signing Orjan Nyland is a couple of weeks away from being considered in the first team squad.

Millwall boss Rowett has named the same starting XI for the last two games although with the Lions struggling for goals he could be tempted to mix things up. Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell are back after recent injuries but Murray Wallace remains sidelined.

Farke on Millwall...

“A difficult away game for us. The pitch won’t be the best, looking at the last games and that is never easy for a possession-based side. I really value Gary Rowett. His teams are well structured on this level. Pretty compact and difficult to break down. We are respectful but we want to put more points under our belt.”

Rowett on Norwich...

“From an energy perspective you are probably looking at freshening things up because we have been unchanged in our last two matches. That will be the real decision.

“The likes of Ken (Zohore) have got through 90 minutes, so we’ll see how he feels. He hasn’t played too many 90-minute games.

“Thommo [Ben Thompson] took a whack to the head [at Cardiff] but it is just a little cut – no concussion.

“Everyone else is fine.”

Last time they met...

The two sides fought out a goalless draw in November when Millwall did an expert containing job on Daniel Farke’s side. Przemyslaw Placheta came closest to breaking the deadlock but saw his effort hit the post just before half-time whilst Emi Buendia went close midway through the second half. Millwall almost stole the victory late on when Shaun Williams clipped the crossbar in the 95th minute.

Can I watch it?

City supporters can watch the match on the club’s iFollow service by purchasing a £10 pass. As the fixture was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 23 the offer of a free pass for Norwich season ticket holders doesn’t apply and therefore UK supporters must buy a match pass.

You can also follow the game with our excellent live match coverage at pinkun.com.

Prediction

With City’s promotion rivals closing in at the weekend, Daniel Farke will want to put a marker down this evening. Despite Emi Buendia’s absence City should have enough to secure a narrow win in South London. 1-0 to City (Pukki).