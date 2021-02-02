Live
MATCHDAY LIVE: City begin big week with trip to the Den
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City are hoping to ease the pressure on a crunch promotion shoot-out against Swansea on Friday by recording a win against Millwall tonight - and we will bring you all the updates, analysis and reaction from the Canaries' trip to the Den.
Daniel Farke's side recorded a goalless draw against Middlesbrough at the weekend, losing their creator in chief Emi Buendia to a second-half red card. Neil Warnock's side masterfully nullified City's attacking threats.
Millwall will be looking to replicate the obdurate nature of the Teessiders approach this evening, having only recorded one win at home all season.
City will be looking to bounce back from that disappointing result on Saturday and start a big week of football in a positive fashion.
A win would move City seven points clear of Swansea ahead of their trip to the Liberty Stadium later this week.
- You can follow live updates of City's trip to the capital via the blog above
