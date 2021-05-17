Published: 5:00 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM May 17, 2021

It’s been another busy season for Norwich City’s loanees, playing throughout the English pyramid and in countries across Europe including Switzerland, Croatia and Iceland.

Some are youngsters cutting their teeth, where even a frustrating loan spell can provide valuable experience, others are senior players deemed surplus to requirements at first-team level.

Here’s a reminder of the players that loans manager Neil Adams has been tasked with looking after and keeping an eye on during the 2020-21 campaign.

Tom Trybull spent the season with Blackburn - Credit: PA

Tom Trybull (Blackburn)

Apps: 26 (7 as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 1

Started seven of his first nine games with Rovers but missed late January and most of February with a back injury. Eight of his last 10 appearances were starts too and manager Tony Mowbray had been complimentary of the midfielder’s ability but persistent back issue finished his Championship loan stint two games early.

Still has 12 months on his City contract but the 28-year-old isn’t expected to return to Daniel Farke’s squad after promotion to the Premier League.

Sam McCallum (Coventry)

Apps: 41 (4 as sub) Goals: 1 Assists: 2

Used as a wing-back, mostly on the left but with a spell on the right, as Mark Robins led Coventry to mid-table safety in the Championship. His goal was a swerving long-range strike which deceived the goalkeeper for the decisive goal during a 3-2 home win over Reading in October.

Rated as the Sky Blues’ joint best performer by WhoScored.com, with on-loan Leicester midfielder Matty James, with an average rating of 6.88 out of 10 across the season. The 20-year-old is under contract until 2024.

Josip Drmic (Rijeka)

Apps: 17 (5 as sub) Goals: 7 Assists: 1

One game remaining, hosting third-place Gorica on Saturday knowing that victory will claim the final Europa Conference League qualification place.

The 28-year-old striker has scored all seven goals in his last 10 games, including a powerful winner at the weekend, to keep his slim hopes alive of a Switzerland recall ahead of the Euros. Out of contract in 2022 and expected to leave permanently this summer.

Timm Klose (Basel)

Apps: 29 (0 as sub) Goals: 2 Assists: 0

Joined his boyhood club with a view to a permanent deal and has been a regular starter but with second-placed Basel almost 30 points adrift of champions Young Boys. Europa Conference League qualification is secure with one game remaining.

Reports in Switzerland suggest the 33-year-old's form may not be enough to earn a transfer, under contract at City until next summer.

Danel Sinani (Waasland Beveren)

Apps: 21 (8 as sub) Goals: 4 Assists: 1

Luxembourg forward has been in and out of the team during a disappointing season for Beveren, scoring as they lost their relegation play-off 6-3 on aggregate to second-tier side Seraing.

The 24-year-old has been used on either wing and through the middle. Contract until 2023 and reportedly set for an English loan next season.

Rocky Bushiri (KAS Eupen)

Apps: 9 (1 as sub) Goals: 1 Assists: 0

Belgium Under-21 international was initially with Mechelen but switched to another Belgian top-flight side in January, Eupen, after injury and a positive Covid-19 test had disrupted progress.

The centre-back scored once in three games but a knee injury in March saw him return to City to start his rehab. Under contract until 2023.

Isak Thorvaldsson (IA Akranes)

Apps: 7 (2 as sub) Goals: 1 Assists: 0

A couple of Scottish Premiership appearances at St Mirren in August but the Iceland youth international returned home and has recently started a new season with IA.

The strapping 20-year-old midfielder is under contract until 2022.

Philip Heise (Karlsruher)

Apps: 29 (0 as sub) Goals: 1 Assists: 5

A second season on loan in the German second tier for the 29-year-old who has made just one City appearance.

Regular starter at left-back for mid-table Karlsruher, has spoken already about wanting a permanent home ahead of final year of his Norwich deal, with a return looking highly unlikely.

Dan Adshead (Telstar)

Apps: 29 (6 as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 4

England Under-19 international was initially a regular starter but found himself on the bench more often as Telstar slipped gradually towards a mid-table finish in the Dutch second tier.

Akin Famewo (Charlton)

Apps: 22 (2 as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 1

Towering 22-year-old defender has been an important player for the Addicks when fit but has been disrupted by injuries, missing two months with an ankle injury. Charlton missed out on the League One play-offs on goal difference.

Still has two years on his contract at City but looks to be behind Irish youngster Andrew Omobamidele in the defensive pecking order now.

Norwich midfielder Louis Thompson has been with MK Dons for a second loan spel - Credit: PA

Louis Thompson (MK Dons)

Apps: 21 (11 as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 2

Midfielder is 26 now and has had another season of battling with regular injury problems, playing under Russell Martin as the Dons finished in mid-table in League One but missing two months with a hamstring injury.

Has a year remaining on his contract, with the Canaries having the option for a further 12 months.

Tyrese Omotoye (Swindon)

Apps: 7 (6 as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 0

Minimal opportunities as the Robins sunk to relegation from League One but the striker had made good progress prior to his first loan experience.

Seven goals in 12 games at U23 level and four first team appearances as a substitute earned the 18-year-old a contract until 2024.

Aidan Fitzpatrick (Queen of the South)

Apps: 27 (7 as sub) Goals: 4 Assists: 3

The 20-year-old winger has been a regular for mid-table Scottish Championship side Queen of the South. Signed from Partick Thistle in 2019 in a deal reportedly worth around £350,000 but contract length wasn’t announced.

Gassan Ahadme (Real Oviedo B)

Apps: 6 (all as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 0

Tall striker, 20, has been on the fringes in the Spanish third tier. Joined Oviedo with the option of a permanent deal.

William Hondermarck (Harrogate)

Apps: 3 (1 as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 0

French midfielder, 20, made one brief appearance and didn’t reappear until starting the final two matches of the campaign with the Yorkshire side safe from League Two relegation danger. Out of contract this summer.

Jordan Thomas (Leyton Orient)

Apps: 4 (0 as sub) Goals: 0 Assists: 1

Full-back has been playing for City’s U23s again recently after fading from contention at Orient. City have an option to extend the 20-year-old's contract until 2022.

Archie Mair (King’s Lynn)

Apps: 27 (0 as sub) Conceded: 55

Scotland youth international was earning his spurs under Ian Culverhouse during the Linnets’ extremely challenging first year in the National League.

Returned to City in March due to injury but the 20-year-old signed a new deal until 2024, with the option for a further 12 months.