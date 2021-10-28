Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM October 28, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM October 28, 2021

Stuart Webber's messages to the Norwich City supporters have been greeted with the inevitable mixed reaction, amid the Canaries' struggles in the Premier League after a 7-0 loss.

Most have acknowledged that City's sporting director was correct to provide transparency but others have been annoyed by comments that some supporters have been too impatient.

Webber has called for a united front and a supportive atmosphere to try and help Daniel Farke's team make a strong start against Leeds on Sunday (2pm), as the top-flight's bottom side try to bounce back from their drubbing at Chelsea.

The Welshman also didn't hide away from the hugely disappointing form since promotion, of just two goals and two points from nine games, but called for fans to dig in and stick with the club - insisting that Farke shouldn't take all of the blame, with the results of the summer transfer window yet to bear fruit.

Leeds will arrive in 17th place and only five points better off after one win and four draws, after making a slow start to the season themselves, having finished ninth under Marcelo Bielsa following promotion.

