'Yikes; Marmite; love this!' - Mixed reaction to City's new third kit

David Freezer

Published: 9:33 AM August 7, 2021    Updated: 9:34 AM August 7, 2021
NCFC new third kit

Milot Rashica models Norwich City's new third kit - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

The launch of Norwich City's third kit ahead of the new Premier League season has been greeted with a mixed response, with some loving it and others not at all keen.

Described as a 'fluorescent coral' colour in marketing material, some fans have described it as more of a salmon pink but others a bright orange based on photos from the club's online shop.









The kit is the third from new manufacturer Joma, with the traditional yellow and green home kit and the sleek black and turquoise away kit receiving largely positive reviews, particularly for the away kit.

The third kit was unveiled and put on sale this morning, a week before the Canaries kick-off their Premier League campaign with a home game against Liverpool.

- You can take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below













