Canaries legend linked with Bristol City manager's job

Published: 5:24 PM February 17, 2021

Russell Martin has been linked to the vacant Bristol City post. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City legend Russell Martin has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Championship side Bristol City.

The Robins parted company with Dean Holden after their 2-0 home defeat to Reading on Tuesday evening, and the current MK Dons boss is reportedly one of the options under consideration for succeeding the 41-year-old at Ashton Gate.

Some early names we're hearing include Paul Cook, Michael Appleton and Russell Martin. Our understanding is that the club is looking for a more experienced manager this time, ideally though. Nobody lined up. #BristolCity don't speak to people behind the head coach's back. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 17, 2021

Martin has won plaudits for his style of play at Stadium MK this season, with his methods maintaining a high quality of performance. The former City defender has been in charge of the Dons since he replaced Paul Tisdale in November 2019.

Bristol Live are reporting that Martin is among the early contenders to replace Holden, with former Wigan boss Paul Cook and current Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton also on the shortlist.

The report adds that the hierarchy at Ashton Gate would prefer an experienced boss after electing for an internal appointment last summer.

Holden failed to sustain the positive early season form that saw Bristol City among the early season pacesetters, with former Norwich striker Chris Martin contributing to that fast start. Injuries and inconsistency have contributed to their slump down the Championship table.

Norwich beat the Robins twice during this campaign, running out as 3-1 winners at Aston Gate in an impressive win in October before completing the double last month with a Jordan Hugill inspired 2-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Martin joined MK Dons as a player after leaving the Canaries back in 2018 and was soon promoted to the dugout as they sought to escape relegation from League One. They currently sit 13th in the table, six points off the play-off positions.

Dean Holden was relieved of his duties as Bristol City boss after being defeated by Reading on Tuesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The former City captain is the second youngest boss in the EFL and has used his contacts at Carrow Road to help push Dons up the table. Cameron Jerome has scored nine goals this season and Andrew Surman has added technical quality in midfield.

Whether Martin would be keen to take the step up so early into his first spell as a manager remains to be seen. The Scot has spoken about his desire to build a long-term project at the Stadium MK.