'I have a very strong connection' - Russ relishing City reunion

Published: 12:00 PM December 8, 2020

Russell Martin is relishing his reunion with Norwich City in the EFL Trophy this evening. - Credit: PA

Norwich City legend Russell Martin admits feelings he has for the Canaries are still strong, but he will be turning them off for 90-minutes to plot the downfall of their Under-23s in the EFL Trophy fixture tonight.

📹 Hear from Russell Martin ahead of Tuesday's @PapaJohnsTrophy tie with Norwich City Under-21s... pic.twitter.com/mqQUWe60Tw — MK Dons (@MKDonsFC) December 7, 2020

The former City defender made over 300 appearances for the Canaries and has now taken his first venture into management with MK Dons. City's youngsters travel to Stadium MK hoping to progress to the third round of the competition.

Martin admits he still holds a lot of love for the club but will put business first as he attempts to reach the next round.

"It's a little bit different because I don't know many of their players at all because I'm far too old," Martin joked. "They are all young guys and have been signed since I left. I know a couple of them and they were really young when I was there.

"I know the coaching staff, I know most of the staff with them so it will nice to see people. I have a very strong connection with the football club, with a lot of the people who work there still.

"The best thing I took from that club, along with the experiences and the successes we had, was the relationships you build with people. It's the most important thing. It's about the connection you have with people and the club and I really felt that.

"I will always feel that because of what I had there and what we did there. My kids were all born there so you always have that connection. For 90 minutes, it doesn't matter. I'm fully invested in what we're doing here. I love it. We need to protect it by winning games."

Asked for his expectations from the young City, Martin revealed he was expecting an energetic performance for David Wright's side tomorrow.

"They're good. They've had some really good results against Plymouth and Newport in this competition. They've had a lot of success with young players getting into the first-team, that is what we're trying to do here.

"A few of them have been involved with the first-team recently making their debuts. They're a club in a really good place."