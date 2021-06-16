Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
More chances for Canaries star but Finland suffer setback

David Freezer

Published: 4:08 PM June 16, 2021
PA Finland Russia Euros Pukki

Finland striker Teemu Pukki appeals for a corner during Finland's defeat to Russia at Euro 2020 - Credit: AP/Anton Vaganov

It proved another frustrating game for Norwich City star Teemu Pukki at the Euros but the striker did have chances as Finland were beaten 1-0 by Russia in St Petersburg. 

Pukki had no clear chances during the 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday, which was suspended for almost two hours after the collapse of Danish star Christian Eriksen and subsequent medical treatment to stabilise him after a cardiac arrest. 

The prolific Canaries ace played 76 minutes of that disrupted Group B opener having overcome ankle ligament damage suffered in early May, playing just 30 minutes of a friendly ahead of the tournament. 

He started again on Wednesday afternoon and the Finns were left disappointed as weekend match-winner, Bayer Leverkusen forward Joel Pohjanpalo, saw an early header correctly disallowed for offside by VAR. 

Pukki fired tamely wide in the 32nd minute after Pohjanpalo had tried to reach the same pass and got in his way, and Russia claimed the lead just before the break thanks to a classy finish from Atalanta midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk. 

Pukki was more involved after half-time, with a last-ditch sliding tackle doing enough to make him fire over. He also shot straight at Russia keeper Matvei Safonov in the 53rd minute after cutting in from the left and losing his marker. 

The Finland talisman was replaced in the 75th minute though, as his pursuit of a goal on the big stage continued during his 93rd cap. 

All Finnish eyes now turn to Denmark’s game against Belgium on Thursday afternoon, the nation top of Fifa’s world rankings, who beat the Russians 3-0 in their opener. 

With one win to their name, Finland are in with a chance of finishing third – with the four best-placed teams finishing third progressing along with the top two from the six groups. 

Markku Kanerva’s squad complete their Group B fixtures against the Belgians on Monday (8pm), again in St Petersburg.  

The third-placed teams will be decided using the following criteria, starting with: points, goal difference, goals scored, wins, disciplinary record and then if needed their position in the overall European Qualifiers ranking. 

