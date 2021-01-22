Published: 12:32 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 1:15 PM January 22, 2021

Carlton Morris holds up the ball during his Barnsley debut, a Championship defeat to Swansea at Oakwell - Credit: Keith Turner/Barnsley FC

Carlton Morris won’t be able to enjoy a swift reunion with Norwich City this weekend but the striker hopes to have finally found a 'home' at Barnsley.

The 25-year-old joined the Tykes earlier this month for a reported £250,000, with his Canaries contract due to expire at the end of the season.

That brought an end to a loan with MK Dons, the FA Youth Cup winner’s eighth stint away from Norfolk since emerging from the club’s academy system.

Morris said of his move: “It’s the first time in my career I can have some sort of serious longevity at a club, get my head down and say: ‘this is it now – crack on’.

“The longest I have been at another club is just a season so it’s really nice to have two and a half years of a guaranteed deal so I can do my best for the football club.”

The former England Under-19 international is competing with Barnsley’s top scorer Cauley Woodrow, who has eight goals and four assists to his name this season.

He has featured as a substitute for around 30 minutes in both of the Tykes’ last two Championship games, a 2-0 home defeat to Swansea and a 1-0 loss at Watford, but can’t face Norwich after playing for MK Dons in the FA Cup earlier this season.

“Moving around is very difficult and easily the hardest thing about football. I hate it,” Morris added, speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle.

“It would be nice to find a home now and play a lot of games.”

The strong forward’s loans including successful spells at Hamilton Academical and Shrewsbury Town, racking up 175 senior appearances and scoring 29 goals in total.

He made just one brief appearance for Norwich in a Championship game as a teenager back in 2015 but also has a stint in the second tier with Rotherham, making eight appearance in 2017, and is determined to prove he belongs at his current level.

“I think I have been ready to play in the Championship for years,” he continued.

“Now I’m really happy to be at that level. It’s a step up and I can already tell the difference, which I love. Coming on for my debut did me the world of good and I feel miles better already.”

After Saturday's fourth round tie, the Canaries are due to return to Oakwell on the final day of the Championship season, on Saturday, May 8, having beaten Valerien Ismael's team 1-0 at Carrow Road at the start of this month.