'Absolutely gobsmacked' - Pundits say City number one was lucky at Burnley

Published: 9:37 AM October 3, 2021

Norwich City number one Tim Krul protests his innocence after colliding with Matej Vydra at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Match of the Day pundits felt Norwich City were very fortunate to not have a penalty awarded against them by VAR during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche stalked the match officials at half-time and the Turf Moor faithful were furious after the game's main flashpoint in the 16th minute.

Ashley Westwood whipped in a free-kick from the right and Canaries keeper Tim Krul rose to try and punch the ball clear but appeared to make more contact with the head of Matej Vydra than the ball.

In real time, a corner was given by referee Kevin Friend, with Krul clearly having his eyes firmly focused on the ball as he stretched to make contact and it appears that was enough to convince video assistant referee Craig Pawson at Stockley Park.

As the replays were analysed, host Gary Lineker asked Ian Wright if Burnley should have had a penalty, with the Arsenal legend saying: "I think they should have, yeah, because I think he (Vydra) gets this before the goalkeeper."

Lineker adds with a laugh: "It almost looks quite vicious, doesn't it. Keepers are over-ly protected, aren't they, we know that."

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was also in the studio and continued: "Unfortunately as well, he (Vydra) went off with concussion during the game.

"I'm absolutely gobsmacked at that one, it's another bizarre decision."

Dyche did his best to avoid adding fuel to the flames after the game, describing the performance of the officials as "indifferent" when pressed on the seeming injustice.

Tthe home fans, players and coaches calling vociferously for every decision as they piled pressure on the officials and City, in a feisty encounter that saw five home players booked.

In the end though, a draw could be seen as a fair result for two winless teams that both created chances but weren't able to force a breakthrough.

Tim Krul and Matej Vydra collided during the first half of Norwich City's goalless draw at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Murphy praised the improved defensive work of the Canaries: "It's a start. He (Daniel Farke) changed to a back five at Everton last week, trying to stop the rot.

"He did it again, because they stayed in the game until late at Goodison Park, and they just put lots of bodies behind the ball, fought, put tackles in and won second balls.

"It was determined and tenacious in lots of aspects. Both teams will be a little bit disappointed because they did have chances.

"But they (Norwich) did look harder to beat and harder to score against, because their defensive record so far has been woeful."

He concluded: "When you're down the bottom and conceding goals, the one thing you have to do is start getting clean sheets to at least nick the odd draw. We'll see how they do in the next game and how they play."

