Gorleston emerge victors of epic Norfolk Senior Cup final

Published: 9:49 PM May 21, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic may have robbed Norfolk of a Senior Cup Final last season, but the 2021 edition was an epic encounter where Gorleston came out the victors.

Connor Ingram’s early lob set the tone as the side from Emerald Park took the lead. Mulbarton battled their way back into the contest to come from behind twice through goals by Ben Thompson and Ian Fancett.

The Greens took the trophy through Kyle Ingram’s last gasp winner. It ensured a first Senior Cup victory for Gorleston since 2012.

Mulbarton were hoping to cap off a historic week for their cup by winning their first-ever Norfolk Senior Cup.

Wanderers gained promotion to step five earlier in the week, and were hoping to continue the celebrations with victory over Gorleston.

The Greens beat 2019 champions Dereham 3-2 in a dramatic semi-final at Aldiss Park courtesy of a late strike from former King's Lynn midfielder Chris Henderson.

It took just four minutes for Gorleston to make their early advantage count as Connor Ingram caught Tom Wright off his line. With a perfectly weighted lob, the striker found the net from range to put the Eastern Counties League Premier League side ahead.

Mulbarton were displaying plenty of endeavour but their spells of pressure lacked a cutting edge. It was Gorleston who nearly doubled their lead on 29 minutes when a powerful header from Mitch McKay was cleared off the line by Ben Jones.

Henderson had a gilt-edged opportunity to double the Greens advantage when he was played through on goal. A burst of pace saw him beat Toby Oliver in a foot race, but Wright did well to smother the effort.

Wanderers' best chance in the half arrived after Kieran Smith's clever pass found Ben Thompson down the right. He teed up Sam Whiting, whose shot was collected routinely by Jake Jessup in goal.

In difficult conditions at the FDC, both sides were battling to wrestle control of the final. Gorleston carved out the better openings throughout the first half, but Mulbarton continued to work hard in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Mulbarton started the second period brightly, and a quick throw in was held up by Thompson inside the box. The on-rushing Danny Beaumont bundled his way through before seeing his effort deflect wide.

After 57 minutes, their early second-half dominance did pay off after a host of chances.

A clever pass from Tim Henery found the Wanderers' joint-manager inside the area with his back to goal. Thompson turned and worked a yard of space before rifling the ball past Jessup and into the net.

Christy Finch almost made an immediate impact off the bench for Gorleston as he pounced on a through ball. His shot beat a scrambling Wright, but he failed to hit the target.

The Greens reclaimed the lead after Watts latched onto a reverse pass prior to driving an effort into the net, beating Wright at his near post.

A slick counter-attack saw Mulbarton claim an equaliser on 79 minutes.

Thompson played a quick ball over the top for substitute Fancett to run onto, with only Jessup to beat, the striker made no mistake inside the area to level the scoreline.

Luke Goreham was then penalised for a handball inside the final ten minutes and was given his marching orders by referee Tom Harvey.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, it was Gorleston who snatched a late winner courtesy of Kyle Ingram. The winger beat Kieran Smith before slaloming into the box. His shot kissed the inside of the post and nestled into the net.

That proved enough for Gorleston to lift the trophy after an epic clash to close the curtains on a unique season of local football in Norfolk.

We've done it! Gorleston 3 Mulbarton 2 #no17 pic.twitter.com/YFPxPVYKs8 — Gorleston Football Club (@gorlestonfc) May 21, 2021

- Gorleston: Jessup; Taylor, Goreham, Watts (Hannant, 80), Deeks, McKay; K Ingram (c), Mackie (Finch, 60), Lambert, Henderson, C Ingram. Subs: Vennell, Allan, Whittington

- Bookings: Deeks, Goreham

- Red Card: Goreham (handball, 84)

- Goals: C Ingram 4, Watts 67, K Ingram 87

- Mulbarton: Wright, Smith, Oliver, Page (c), Hislop, Self, Henery (Fancett, 76), Jones, Thompson, Whiting, Beaumont. Subs: Eagleton, Doggett, Altay, Baird

- Bookings: Smith

- Goals: Thompson 57, Fancett 79

- Time added on: 3 mins/4 mins

Referee: Tom Harvey