Published: 1:30 PM July 18, 2021

Bali Mumba is doing everything he can to impress Daniel Farke and push for a starting role ahead of Norwich City’s return to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old signed a new long-term deal until at least 2025 last week and started as the Canaries won 3-1 at King’s Lynn to kick-off their pre-season fixtures on Friday.

“I’ll give my all, there’s nothing to fear, I’ll just push on,” said Mumba.

“In my head, you’ve got to have that sort of mindset that you will play, you will start, and have that faith that you can kick on.”

His hopes are buoyed by his head coach’s record of showing faith in young players, continuing: “That’s the reason why I came here. I see how much faith he puts in the young players, like Max (Aarons), Todd (Cantwell), Andrew (Omobamidele) who got a few games at the end of last season.

“The way he has faith in youth pushes other players to push in training and hope that they get their chance.

“It’s good to have a manager who trusts in youth and will give us the chance to really show what we’re capable of doing.”

Mumba initially made his breakthrough at Sunderland as a defensive midfielder but was signed by City last summer as a full-back.

He faces stiff competition from Aarons on the right but with Dimitris Giannoulis set to miss this week’s Colney friendlies against Lincoln and Huddersfield with a hamstring strain, further chances to impress on the left could be close.

“I used to be a full-back when I was younger at Sunderland but then I got played in midfield and that’s where I made my debut,” he explained.

“But that full-back transition is nothing new to me, it’s another position that’s strong for me, where I can impact the game from.”

Bali Mumba, left, and Kieran Dowell close on the ball for Norwich at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Just 18 months ago Mumba was playing at step three of non-league, on loan at North-East side South Shields, but now he has a Premier League opportunity to work towards.

“If you asked me this 18 months ago, I probably would have thought ‘hmm, I don’t know’ but I’m really glad that I’m here now,” he said with a big smile.

“It’s part of football that you have to deal with whatever comes your way and obviously try to overcome that without complaining.

“That’s what I did, I kept my head down and worked.”

