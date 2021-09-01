Murphy joins former City coach at Preston on deadline day

Published: 9:48 AM September 1, 2021

Reuniting with former Norwich City coach Frankie McAvoy played a big part in Josh Murphy deciding a loan move to Preston was best for him on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old City academy product will spend the season with North End, where McAvoy stepped up to replace former Canaries boss Alex Neil from the coaching staff last season.

Murphy was sold to Cardiff for around £11million in the summer of 2018, when the Bluebirds were in the top flight, and has scored 14 goals in 99 games for the Welsh side.

"I’m really excited, I’ve always had tough games playing at Deepdale,” the winger told his new club’s website.

“I know the manager quite well and it’s something I’m looking forward to. I know some of the players as well so it’s an opportunity I’m excited for.

"It was a big factor (McAvoy being head coach), going back to the Norwich days he really helped me in my early development so it was a no-brainer coming to Preston and having the chance to work with him.

"Hopefully I can repay him and the club and the faith they have put into me with lots of good performances, goals and assists."

Murphy had been on the fringes of the first team when Neil and McAvoy arrived at Norwich from Hamilton in January 2015, having been one of the stars of the U18 squad which had won the FA Youth Cup two years earlier, but was sent out on loan to Wigan.

After inspiring promotion via the play-offs, Neil kept Murphy in the Championship on loan at MK Dons, where seven goals in 46 games really kick-started his senior career.

Frankie McAvoy on the sidelines during Preston's 1-1 home draw with Norwich last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With City back in the Championship for 2016-17, Murphy featured regularly with five goals in 32 games during a disappointing campaign which saw Neil depart in March, with McAvoy initially staying to assist caretaker Alan Irvine.

Murphy’s twin brother, Jacob, had enjoyed a more profitable campaign though and was sold to Newcastle for around £12m following the arrival of Stuart Webber as sporting director and Daniel Farke as head coach.

Josh scored 11 goals in 47 games as the Canaries finished in mid-table in Farke’s first season and was sold to Cardiff in 2018, alongside James Maddison going to Leicester for over £20m, as City raised funds to build the team which would prove surprise Champions title winners in 2018-19.

After suffering the pain of Premier League relegation under Neil Warnock, Cardiff lost in the play-offs under Neil Harris in 2020 and finished eighth under Mick McCarthy last season, with Murphy only being given 12 league starts.

