Opinion
My Favourite Game: Galton Blackiston on a destruction derby
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Michelin Star chef Galton Blackiston is a long-time Norwich City fan who picked an absolute classic for the latest in our series of My Favourite Game
I’ve been a supporter of my beloved Norwich City for over 50 years now, and when asked to give my most memorable game, I can think of so many.
But I suppose in more recent times I reckon the Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 5 game - on April 21, 2011 - springs instantly to mind.
Obviously, it was at a time when we were on the cusp of doing something special and as a family we had got four tickets in the away end at Portman Road.
With having two boys both madly keen and season ticket holders themselves the most important game in any season is Ipswich Town, home and away.
The atmosphere is really special, especially as it was a night game.
We were just brilliant then, ironically under Paul Lambert, and played a style of football where if a team scored two goals then we would score three - we were so attack-minded.
To cap it all, in the next days in the EDP there was a big centre spread photograph of Grant Holt and team-mates celebrating in front of the Norwich fans and we were all captured there celebrating.
Really, it made us all think this is the way to watch Norwich City away from home, as the atmosphere is always brilliant and our support is fantastic.