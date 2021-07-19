Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Opinion

My Favourite Game: Galton Blackiston on a destruction derby

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM July 19, 2021   
Norwich Manager Paul Lambert signals the only way is up at Ipswich

Paul Lambert signals the only way is up at the end of the sensational Championship win at Portman Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Michelin Star chef Galton Blackiston is a long-time Norwich City fan who picked an absolute classic for the latest in our series of My Favourite Game 

Grant Holt of Norwich has a laugh at Ipswich

One of the great derby images - Grant Holt has a laugh at Ipswich's expense - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I’ve been a supporter of my beloved Norwich City for over 50 years now, and when asked to give my most memorable game, I can think of so many.

But I suppose in more recent times I reckon the Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 5 game - on April 21, 2011 - springs instantly to mind. 

Ipswich v Norwich

The scoreboard says it all ... - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Obviously, it was at a time when we were on the cusp of doing something special and as a family we had got four tickets in the away end at Portman Road. 

With having two boys both madly keen and season ticket holders themselves the most important game in any season is Ipswich Town, home and away.  

Celebrations after Russell Martin scores Norwich City's fourth at Ipswich

Celebrations after Russell Martin scores Norwich City's fourth at Ipswich - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

The atmosphere is really special, especially as it was a night game. 

We were just brilliant then, ironically under Paul Lambert, and played a style of football where if a team scored two goals then we would score three - we were so attack-minded.  

Dani Pacheco makes it five for Norwich at Ipswich

Dani Pacheco makes it five for Norwich at Ipswich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

To cap it all, in the next days in the EDP there was a big centre spread photograph of Grant Holt and team-mates celebrating in front of the Norwich fans and we were all captured there celebrating.  

Really, it made us all think this is the way to watch Norwich City away from home, as the atmosphere is always brilliant and our support is fantastic. 

Norwich's 2nd goal is an own goal scored by Ipswich's Gareth McAuley

Norwich's second goal is scored by Ipswich's Gareth McAuley (4) - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


