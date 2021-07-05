My favourite game: City all aboard the Orient express to top-flight

Published: 12:00 PM July 5, 2021

Renowned broadcaster Malcolm Robertson looks back on his favourite Norwich City game... when the Canaries all but sealed the Division Two title at Leyton Orient in 1972

Monday, April 24, 1972.

A date forever etched in my memory and although almost half a century has passed, I can remember it as if it was yesterday.

The day Norwich City at last hit the big time.

As a teenage fan, following the Canaries hadn’t provided much excitement. Frequently finishing around halfway in Division Two, the only real cause for celebration had been a shock FA Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 1967.

Watching Norwich was dull. Very dull. In more recent years I’ve smiled at social media commentators or Canary Call regulars lambasting a Norwich side they’d seen that day as surely the worst ever. Not even close. Lol Morgan’s team in the 60s was far more worthy of that billing!

All that began to change with the arrival of new manager Ron Saunders in 1969. He was a blunt, no-nonsense Scouser whose mantra was hard work and discipline; methods that started to bear fruit three years later.

If you’ve seen that wonderful, iconic photograph of Duncan Forbes running up Mousehold Heath, you’ll realise Saunders’ pre-season training regime wasn’t a particularly enjoyable one for City’s players.

With big Dunc, Dave Stringer and goalkeeper Kevin Keelan, the new boss had the basis of a sound defence but he needed to ally industry with inspiration and to that extent he discovered the perfect match, introducing into midfield the highly skilled Graham Paddon and dynamic Doug Livermore.

All of which put the Canaries in reasonable shape at the start of the 1971/72 campaign, although few City fans would have been anticipating the dramatic events of the next few months. But it was the acquisition during the season of strikers David Cross from Rochdale for a record £40,000 fee and the bustling Jimmy Bone from Partick Thistle that transformed Norwich from promotion contenders to title favourites.

And when those two scored the goals that overcame Charlton on Easter Saturday and sparked one of the great ‘Pink Un’ headlines: “Hot Cross Bone Day for City,’ Saunders’ side were within sight of the ultimate prize

More than 30,000 packed Carrow Road to see Forbes head the only goal against Swindon in the final home match to leave Norwich just one win from glory.

It was against this background that five of us shoehorned into Graham Robb’s Mini as set off for London on that late April afternoon. Our City College A level revision was firmly on the back burner, with thoughts fully focused on the night ahead.

In rural Suffolk, a pre-match livener at Stonham Magpie as we raised a glass to our team and decided this was a far more agreeable way of spending a day than stuck in a classroom.

On the A12 south of Ipswich, we were stopped by an over zealous police officer. The crime? Draping our green and yellow scarves from the car windows. Dangerous, apparently!

We assumed he must have been a Town fan, envious of us on our big night out on the London stage. Not the West End. The East Brisbane Road in E10 was our destination for the penultimate game of the season.

Once called Leyton Orient, they were now simply Orient before reverting back to Leyton Orient some years later. In those days a Wimpy grill was the height of sophistication and these were wolfed down by five hungry and excited lads from the sticks.

Walking to the ground, the streets were filled with Norfolk voices. It seemed the whole of the county was in the ground that night, roaring the Canaries to a famous 2-1 victory. A crisp 20-yard drive from Kenny Foggo and a Paddon penalty clinched our first ever promotion to the top flight of English football and when Clive Thomas blew the final whistle we were among the hundreds of City fans invading the pitch in joyous celebration. Five days later, a 1-1 draw at Watford confirmed us as champions.

Walking back to the car in Leyton, I found a phone box and called my dad to wish him happy birthday and to celebrate our team’s achievement. Ten years earlier he’d taken me to my first Norwich game where my love of the Canaries was born.

The drama didn’t end at the final whistle. We ran out of petrol on the A11 on the way home, leaving two of us facing a three mile walk to a filling station in Thetford. We were cheered by the sight of the victorious team bus passing by and despite the lengthy late-night trek, nothing could spoil our night.

We arrived back in the fine city in the early hours - weary but so pleased to have witnessed a historic occasion in the life of our football club.