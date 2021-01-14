Iwan Roberts: My Welsh wish for City keeper

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM January 14, 2021

Daniel Barden will be in goal for Norwich City's FA Cup third round tie against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I think it’s fair to say Norwich City breezed into the fourth round of the FA cup after essentially beating Coventry within seven minutes of the game starting after a pulsating start from Daniel Farke’s men last Saturday.

The Mayor scored his first goal in the FA cup since joining Norwich when he calmly slotted the ball past Coventry keeper Ben Wilson with just six minutes gone. It was a very cool finish by Kenny but I have to say what a wonderful defence splitting pass it was to find him completely unmarked by Todd Cantwell.

We didn’t have to wait long before Norwich’s second. In fact, it was barely 60 seconds when Przemyslaw Placheta raced past his defender and produced a peach of a near post cross which was met by the head of Jordan Hugill, and his glancing header guided the ball to the left-hand corner of Wilson’s goal to double Norwich’s advantage. Even at that early stage you got the feeling it was game over.

I know there was still a lot of time left in the game but you just couldn’t see a way back for Coventry, and if they had somehow managed to score the next goal I had the feeling the lads had at least a couple of gears to move into.

Young Dan Barden made his full debut for the club and I was delighted that he kept a clean sheet.

With that bad injury to Michael McGovern he should now get an opportunity to be Tim Krul’s understudy from now until the end of the season, unless the club feels the need to go out and bring in someone to be Tim’s number two. His performance against Coventry earned him a place in the FA cup team of the weekend and huge congratulations to him for that.