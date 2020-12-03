'The best performance I've had as Luton manager' - Jones lauds his side after beating table topping Canaries

Video

Published: 10:52 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 10:55 AM December 3, 2020

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled the Hatters victory over Norwich City as the best since he became Hatters boss. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nathan Jones has heaped praise on his side after they beat 'the best team in the league' in Norwich City.

The Luton boss was heavily critical of his side after their 4-0 thrashing to Cardiff City, but the Hatters pressed intelligently and could have scored more goals to add further gloss to an impressive performance.

“That is as good a performance as I’ve had as a Luton manager. Probably the worst one on Saturday and this is probably the best one, because we’ve scored eights and sevens here, but this was against a Premier League team because they will probably go up.

“I felt we thoroughly deserved it. They had a lot of possession. We knew that because they are the best side in the league, they are top of the league, but we knew we had to be disciplined, press at the right time and I thought we did all of those. We were aggressive, I thought we were a threat as well and we might have got a few more as well."

Luton exposed Norwich City's frailties caused by their injury crisis. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jones left Luton to join Stoke City in 2019, angering the Hatters faithful in the process. He was reappointed as boss during the summer and managed to pull off a great escape to keep the club in the Championship.

The 1,000 supporters at Kenilworth Road did provide motivation for his side to lift their levels and gain an advantage against the Canaries. Jones was always left humbled by the positive response he was given by the home support.

“They are a massive help but they were hurt by the weekend. We were miles off anywhere where we needed to be on Saturday but what a great way to come back. Yes, they might have subconsciously gone out there and thought ‘there are fans here tonight, we will have to lift it’ but from start to finish, they were excellent," Jones told Luton's official website.

Nathan Jones was pleased with his side's performance against Norwich City. - Credit: PA

“There was an air of not knowing exactly what you’re going to get, but the fans showed that they’re class, they’re pure class.

"Hopefully bridges have been built, I would like to move on, I would like to move the club forward and I hold my hands up to certain things.

"I was excited if I’m honest, and I know the rapport I’ve got with the fans."