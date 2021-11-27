Interview

Billy Gilmour played the full match as Norwich drew 0-0 with Wolves at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aggression and intensity have been the key early messages from new Norwich City boss Dean Smith, revealed Billy Gilmour after a spirited display that left City disappointed to draw with in-form Wolves.

The Chelsea loanee retained his starting place and put in the best display so far of his Canaries career as the visitors were held to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road.

“We created a lot of chances,” said Gilmour. “We probably should have taken our chances in front of goal but it’s another point in the right direction and we keep building from this.

“They’ve been getting good results and were sixth in the table, so for us to get a point, we feel a bit let down but it’s a great point for us.

“We need to keep pushing from this and take it onto Newcastle.”

It was a third game without defeat for Norwich, leaving Newcastle three points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table ahead of a clash with the Magpies at St James’ Park on Tuesday.

Max Aarons, Teemu Pukki and Lukas Rupp all had chances to make it back-to-back wins since Smith’s arrival but a hard-working display wasn’t enough for another victory.

“He’s just come in and said we need to be more aggressive,” Gilmour said of the new head coach. “You can see that we’re playing higher up and more aggressively, attacking a lot more and getting after teams.

“We belong in this league and we need to prove it. We could have taken a couple of our chances but it wasn’t to be.”

The 20-year-old Scotland international has returned to the Premier League fray under Smith and had to move into the deeper role after Mathias Normann went off with a pelvis problem.

Gilmour continued: “He’s come in and been ruthless with us, how we train, the intensity, in the games you can see there’s a massive difference, it feels like it as well.

“He comes in and there’s a real buzz about the place and wanting to do well.”

Rupp came on for Normann and put in arguably his best Premier League performance in a Norwich shirt.

“Mathias got a knock, I’m not too sure what’s wrong with him, but hopefully he’ll be fit and ready for Tuesday,” the youngster said.

“Lukas came on and put in a real good shift and that’s what the full squad is for, to be ready and put in a performance when needed.”

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City fans pleased with Wolves performance