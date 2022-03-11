Interview

Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back for Norwich against Chelsea from the penalty spot - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Extracting the positives from a spirited fightback is essential to Norwich City’s hopes of a desperately needed win at Leeds on Sunday, despite losing 3-1 to Chelsea.

That defeat to the European champions at Carrow Road last night kept the Canaries bottom of the Premier League but still five points from safety, although with Everton having three games in hand.

It was a fifth successive loss but after an abject first half left Dean Smith’s side relieved it was only 2-0, half-time changes brought a far better performance after the break, that came close to snatching an unlikely point.

“We will fight to the end. Every game we go into we want to get points out of it,” goal-scorer Teemu Pukki said after the hosts were applauded off for their efforts.

“It is still possible to stay in this league and we need to believe it.

“We need to make sure our fans believe it as well and give us the support. There’s still 10 games to go, so 30 points.”

- Click here to read Pukki's post-match interview in full on Pink Un+

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month and get your first 30 days for free



