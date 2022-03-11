Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Interview

‘It is still possible’ - Pukki buoyed by fightback despite City's defeat

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 9:45 AM March 11, 2022
Teemu Pukki scores Norwich Citys first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at

Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back for Norwich against Chelsea from the penalty spot - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Extracting the positives from a spirited fightback is essential to Norwich City’s hopes of a desperately needed win at Leeds on Sunday, despite losing 3-1 to Chelsea. 

That defeat to the European champions at Carrow Road last night kept the Canaries bottom of the Premier League but still five points from safety, although with Everton having three games in hand. 

It was a fifth successive loss but after an abject first half left Dean Smith’s side relieved it was only 2-0, half-time changes brought a far better performance after the break, that came close to snatching an unlikely point. 

“We will fight to the end. Every game we go into we want to get points out of it,” goal-scorer Teemu Pukki said after the hosts were applauded off for their efforts. 

“It is still possible to stay in this league and we need to believe it. 

“We need to make sure our fans believe it as well and give us the support. There’s still 10 games to go, so 30 points.” 

- Click here to read Pukki's post-match interview in full on Pink Un+

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month and get your first 30 days for free


Norwich City vs Chelsea

Don't Miss

Shae Hutchinson has left Norwich City to join Braintree Town

Updated

City confirm exit of young striker

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Williams of Norwich, Pontus Jansson of Brentford and Kristoffer Ajer of Brentford in action

Opinion

Di Cunningham: Saturday showed there are more important things than...

Di Cunningham

person
Bournemouth's Todd Cantwell during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the Vitality Stadium, B

Video

Cantwell opens up on 'difficult' end to Norwich spell

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their side’s 1st goal during the Premier League ma

Match Report

CANARIES 1 BRENTFORD 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon