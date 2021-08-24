City's cup win all about momentum for 'very happy' Sargent

Video

Published: 10:21 PM August 24, 2021

As much as Josh Sargent was thrilled to score two goals on his full Norwich City debut, the striker knows building on tonight’s 6-0 cup thrashing of Bournemouth is the key issue.

The 21-year-old played his part in a romp over the Championship side at Carrow Road in the League Cup second round, giving the Canaries a much-needed boost after their tough start to the Premier League campaign.

Sargent pressed his claim for a start against Leicester on Saturday, with Christos Tzolis starring with two goals and two assists, and both Kenny McLean and Brandon Williams impressing as well.

The summer signing said: “It obviously wasn’t the easiest first two games so it was definitely nice to come out here, a new group of guys that started as well, to get a good momentum going into the weekend.

“So hopefully we can carry that over.”

Sargent’s first came four minutes after the break, after former Norwich keeper Orjan Nyland did well to deny McLean after Kieran Dowell had won back possession, following in to turn home the loose ball at the back post.

He completed the rout in the 75th minute, bundling in after excellent play from Tzolis to steal possession and play in the striker – also firing just wide as he tried to seal his hat-trick.

“First game starting, so definitely very happy with the two goals,” he continued.

“I always look at when strikers score those type of goals, so to get a couple was nice.

“At the end of the day, people only see how many goals you score, as a striker, so you’ve got to get as many as you can.”

The USA international proved a good outlet up front and battled hard, using his size to cause the Cherries constant problems.

“I’m going to keep working on my strength,” Sargent said. “Here in the Premier League, the guys are a lot stronger.

“So I’m going to keep working on that, as well as off the ball, trying to stay away from the defenders and get the ball to my feet, try to work on everything all-around.”

The Canaries faithful have been encouraging the forward in his early days in England and he hopes to build that rapport.

“Both games I’ve been here they’ve been chanting ‘USA’ so it’s been a very cool feeling,” he added with a big smile.

“They’ve been very welcoming, it’s been nice.”

