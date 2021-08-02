Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
A-Z: Will he or won't he? Kane's future will define Spurs' season

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 12:00 PM August 2, 2021   
File photo dated 19-05-2021 of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. Issue date: Friday July 23, 2021.

Will Harry Kane still be at Spurs next season? - Credit: PA

The latest in our Premier League A-Z series sees Mark Armstrong take a look at what’s been going on at Tottenham this summer... 


The manager 

Nuno Espirito Santo 

It’s fair to say the Portuguese wasn’t the club’s first choice this summer. 

Many Spurs fans regarded their search for a long-term successor to Jose Mourinho as farcical. 

After initially making eyes on a nostalgic return for Mauricio Pochettino it was clear PSG weren’t going to let the Argentine leave without substantial compensation. Fabio Paratici was then brought in as director of football and targeted former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca only for Spurs to walk away from those negotiations once Gennaro Gattuso became available following a very short stint at Fiorentina. 

This trail then shortly went cold once Spurs fans made it clear the former Rangers midfielder wasn’t welcome to lead their club following some prehistoric views on women, same-sex marriage and racism. 

Who Spurs would turn to next was anyone’s guess. Nuno, who left Wolves this summer, was close to joining Crystal Palace but once Spurs fluttered their eyelids they finally had a new boss, who could get about solving a few issues around Tottenham’s squad. 


What’s the squad looking like? 

Much will depend on the future of Tottenham and England skipper Harry Kane. The long and short of it is that the 28-year-old wants to leave with Manchester City interested. However, with three years left on his deal owner Daniel Levy holds all the cards and has told all parties in no uncertain terms that Kane is not for sale at any price. Nuno has similarly stated he is planning for life with Kane as the spearhead of his side although he looks likely to miss the start of the campaign as he rests up following a busy summer with England. 

Swap deals involving Manchester City have been mentioned with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva suggested as makeweights but to lose their talisman would send out the wrong message as far as Levy is concerned. 

Erik Lamela has gone to Sevilla with the highly-rated Bryan Gil coming the other way whilst there appears very little prospect of Gareth Bale coming back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the conclusion of his season-long loan spell. 

Possibly the best news of the summer for Spurs fans was Son Heung-min signing a new four-year deal with the South Korea international a vital cog in the Londoners’ attacking threat. 

Toby Alderweireld has moved on to Qatar and it remains to be seen what happens with Serge Aurier, who has made it clear he wants to leave. That could have repercussions from a Norwich City point of view with Tottenham admirers of Max Aarons. 

Last meeting with City... 

Wednesday, March 4, 2020: Tottenham 1 Norwich City 1 (City win 3-2 on penalties) 

Tim Krul was City’s penalty hero as he saved two penalties to seal the Canaries place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years. 

The Dutchman saved penalties from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes whilst Erik Lamela hit the bar. 

Tottenham had taken the lead in the first half but Josip Drmic bundled home a late equaliser after Michel Vorm spilled Kenny McLean’s long-range drive. 

Remember when... 

Harry Kane was on loan at Norwich City in 2012... he’s not done bad since then has he? 

