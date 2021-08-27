City ace named in Carsley's first England U21 squad

Published: 10:42 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM August 27, 2021

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has retained his place in the England Under-21 squad, the first since Lee Carsley's appointment as head coach of the Young Lions.

Aidy Boothroyd departed the role following the group stage exit at the European U21 Championship earlier this year, with former Everton midfielder Carsley appointed, alongside former England, Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole as his assistant.

Aarons started two of those tournament games in March and the 21-year-old should get the opportunity to add to his 11 caps, as one of the most experienced players in the squad.

The Canaries have said that Brandon Williams is on standby for the squad as cover, with the full-back having recently joined on loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has one cap for the U21s and made his debut for Norwich on Tuesday, starting and impressing in a 6-0 thrashing of Championship side Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Aarons is included alongside former Canaries team-mate Oliver Skipp, with the midfielder remaining in the U21 squad despite starting both of Tottenham's top-flight games since returning from his successful loan.

The Young Lions head to Romania for a friendly on Friday, September 3 ahead of a European qualifier against Kosovo in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, September 7.

Todd Cantwell is now too old, at 23, to be included - earning his fourth and final cap in March after being called into Boothroyd's squad as an injury replacement.

Former City defender Ben Godfrey was in the senior England squad ahead of the Euros and won two caps before dropping out as Gareth Southgate cut down his enlarged initial squad.

Godfrey, at 23, is now also too old for U21s selection but has missed the start of Everton's season due to a spell of Covid-19 isolation which has left him playing catch up in the fitness department.

The international break follows this Saturday's home clash with Leicester, with Canaries players including Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, Christos Tzolis, Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki all among the players set for international action.

A trip to Arsenal follows the break for City, on Saturday, September 11.