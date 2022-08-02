'It was difficult to breathe' - City ace opens up on recovery from Covid

Interview

Przemyslaw Placheta has revealed the difficulties he had returning to football following Covid.

The 24-year-old missed the start of last season after contracting the virus and found it difficult to breathe upon his return to action.

Doctors were worried at one stage whether he had endured a heart attack but subsequent tests showed everything was in order. Eventually Placheta returned slowly to action, making 14 Premier League appearances for Norwich City, and feels fully up to speed again at Birmingham where he is on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

“After Covid it was like quite difficult to breathe, to prepare myself to play,” Placheta told the Birmingham Mail. “It was quite difficult for me, for my family, because we didn’t know what happened, what was going on actually with my blood tests because it was something about my heart.

“They guessed that it was some heart attack that I’d got but every result like ECG was everything good, so the doctor helped me with this. After quite a long time I could be scared already because I didn’t know what was going on. I came back slowly like the doctor wanted me to. It just took a long time to get through but I did it and everything is good now.

“I think that, how to say it, it makes me stronger especially mentally stronger because I have come through it and now I’m ready and I’m happy to play again.”

Placheta has made a promising start to life at St Andrews, scoring in a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano at wing back and starting their Championship opener in the 0-0 draw against Luton.

The Poland international insists he has no problem being deployed as a wing back.

“It depends on how the gaffer (John Eustace) wants me, where he wants to play me, then I have to learn as quick as possible on this position and I feel for me the best when we go offensive. So that’s what we did [on Saturday], to play higher than normal and I was happy to play like that and let’s see what comes next.

“I’m quite happy (to play wing back) and I want to play as many games as possible so where ever gaffer wants me to play I will do that and let’s see. When you go to each club you have to fight for the game plan – that is the normal at every club.

“But I decided with my family, with my wife and the manager, that we wanted to change a bit and Birmingham joined me and I’m happy to be here. I feel fit. In each game I feel better physically, mentally and healthy.”