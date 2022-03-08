Nine-year freeze ends as City announce price rise for season tickets

Breaking

Renewal details for season tickets have been announced by Norwich City, with a price rise announced for the first time in nine years.

The cheapest season tickets for adults, in areas including the Barclay Stand, River End and Snake Pit, will rise around seven per cent from £499.50 to £534.50 before the first deadline of March 20.

Adults in the most expensive standard seating areas rise from £579.50 to £599.50, a rise of around 3.5pc. Click here for full pricing details.





Based on adult seats in the most expensive standard seating areas - the central seats in the South Stand and the City Stand, that are renewed before the first deadline - the rise equates to just over £1 per game in the Premier League or just under £1 in the Championship.

While the cheapest season tickets rise by just over £1.80 in the top flight or just over £1.50 if the club are relegated, which would mean 23 home games rather than 19.

A statement announcing the pricing for the 2022-23 season, confirms: "The club’s popular interest-free direct debit scheme remains in place, allowing supporters to spread the cost of their season ticket over the course of the year.

"Season tickets also have priority access to any home cup fixtures and selected club events held at Carrow Road over the course of the 2022-23 season, as well as 10 per cent discount on official club merchandise and exclusive Yellow Rewards from local and national businesses.

"For the first time in 10 years and owing to the ongoing financial challenges faced throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, season ticketing pricing has been adjusted. The club has worked hard to ensure that this adjustment in pricing is minimal."

City have launched a micro-site with full explanation and details.

Previously, season ticket prices rose by between 8pc and 10pc for the 2013-14 campaign, when the Canaries were becoming established in the Premier League.

However, a price freeze came in when renewal packages were confirmed for the 2014-15 campaign - for those who renewed ahead of the first deadline - that has remained in place ever since.

With City navigating a loss of expected income of around £30million due to the Covid-19 pandemic during recent years and with UK at its highest rate of inflation for almost 30 years at 5.4pc, that has been unfrozen.

Around 14,000 of almost 21,000 season ticket holders use the club's direct debit payment scheme, which is collected on the last working day of each month. These will be automatically renewed.

The pandemic meant that the vast majority of last season was played without spectators and once it became clearer that was likely to continue, payments for the 2020-21 season were taken forward and used for season tickets for the current 2021-22 season. This meant there was no renewal process last year.

It’s understood the decision to introduce the slight increase was made at board level and not by the club’s commercial management team.

Price-per-match examples (based on adult prices before first deadline)

Previously: Barclay Stand (£499.50 total) - £26.29 (Premier League, 19 games) or £21.72 (Championship, 23 games)

Barclay Stand (£499.50 total) - £26.29 (Premier League, 19 games) or £21.72 (Championship, 23 games) 2022-23: £534.50 total - £28.13 (PL) or £23.23 (Champ)

£534.50 total - £28.13 (PL) or £23.23 (Champ) Previously: South Stand centre (£579.50 total) - £30.50 (Premier League) or £25.19 (Championship)

South Stand centre (£579.50 total) - £30.50 (Premier League) or £25.19 (Championship) 2022-23: £599.50 total - £31.55 (PL) or £26.06 (Champ)

Full details are due to be delivered to current season ticket holders in the week ahead and supporters with an email address will receive an email this evening.

Renewals begin from 9.30am on Monday, February 14, at tickets.canaries.co.uk or over the phone on 01603 721902.

National newspaper The Sun compared Premier League season tickets prices earlier this season, based on the cheapest available for adults, which at City was £499.50 prior to the first renewal deadline.

The Canaries ranked eighth in the top tier in that survey, topped by Arsenal (£891) and Tottenham (£807), and with West Ham (£320) and Manchester City (£325) offering the cheapest.