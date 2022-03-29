Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Subscriber Exclusive

Great escapes, honest truths and City’s plight – Shakespeare opens up

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 10:21 AM March 29, 2022
Norwich Assistant Head Coach Craig Shakespeare gives instructions to Jonathan Rowe of Norwich during

Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare guides Jonathan Rowe during his Norwich City debut at Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Proving people wrong is tremendous,” was the simple statement from assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare as he openly discussed Norwich City’s perilous position in the Premier League. 

Dean Smith’s right-hand man spoke publicly for the first time since arriving at the club at a Carrow Road event with supporters on Monday night – with inevitable questions about his part in Leicester’s remarkable survival story of 2014-15 soon arriving. 

The 58-year-old former Walsall and West Brom midfielder was assistant to Nigel Pearson as the Foxes surged to survival with seven wins in their last nine matches having been bottom on 19 points at this stage of the season and without a win in eight games. 

That great escape is largely seen as the most remarkable in Premier League history, as Leicester survived with a game to spare and finished 14th, with Shakespeare staying after Pearson’s exit to assist Claudio Ranieri to the remarkable title success that followed the next season – then going on to have a stint as manager. 

“They were a very motivated group anyway,” the City coach recalls as he spoke to the Pink Un. “In terms of tactics, sometimes you might need a plan B, so you have played a certain way for a certain amount of time. 

“During that 2014-15 we did change the shape [to three at the back] but it was forced upon us more than a calculated guess. It’s something we’ve spoken about here, what do we need to do to cause the opposition problems, how can we get more goal threat on the pitch? 

“Some of it is down to structure and tactics but then some of it is down to the will to win, motivation, self-drive, togetherness. People talk about team spirit – it's not going to put the ball in the back of the net for you but it can go a long way in terms of togetherness.” 

- You can read the full interview with Shakespeare exclusively on Pink Un+

SUBSCRIBE: Exclusive NCFC insight, interviews and analysis for just £1.99 a month

Don't Miss

Norwich City's U23s take on Aston Villa U23s at Carrow Road. 10/09/2021 TT

Match Report

Springett stars as young Canaries edge closer to play-offs

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Josh Sargent of Norwich City during the Premier League match at Elland Road, LeedsPicture by Matt

USA boss explains 'tough' decision to omit Sargent from squad

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Lee Potter reluctantly holding up the Ipswich Town shirt he will be wearing for Run Norwich

Canaries fan to run 10k with Ipswich Town shirt and tattoo

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Video

Rashica stars for Kosovo but disappointment for City defender

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon