Subscriber Exclusive

“Proving people wrong is tremendous,” was the simple statement from assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare as he openly discussed Norwich City’s perilous position in the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s right-hand man spoke publicly for the first time since arriving at the club at a Carrow Road event with supporters on Monday night – with inevitable questions about his part in Leicester’s remarkable survival story of 2014-15 soon arriving.

The 58-year-old former Walsall and West Brom midfielder was assistant to Nigel Pearson as the Foxes surged to survival with seven wins in their last nine matches having been bottom on 19 points at this stage of the season and without a win in eight games.

That great escape is largely seen as the most remarkable in Premier League history, as Leicester survived with a game to spare and finished 14th, with Shakespeare staying after Pearson’s exit to assist Claudio Ranieri to the remarkable title success that followed the next season – then going on to have a stint as manager.

“They were a very motivated group anyway,” the City coach recalls as he spoke to the Pink Un. “In terms of tactics, sometimes you might need a plan B, so you have played a certain way for a certain amount of time.

“During that 2014-15 we did change the shape [to three at the back] but it was forced upon us more than a calculated guess. It’s something we’ve spoken about here, what do we need to do to cause the opposition problems, how can we get more goal threat on the pitch?

“Some of it is down to structure and tactics but then some of it is down to the will to win, motivation, self-drive, togetherness. People talk about team spirit – it's not going to put the ball in the back of the net for you but it can go a long way in terms of togetherness.”

- You can read the full interview with Shakespeare exclusively on Pink Un+

SUBSCRIBE: Exclusive NCFC insight, interviews and analysis for just £1.99 a month