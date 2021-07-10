Published: 6:00 AM July 10, 2021

The transfer window has been open for over a month and while the rumour mill is in overdrive, fans of most Premier League clubs are still waiting for their club's serious business to begin.

With the finals of both the Copa America and the European Championship being held this weekend, it's likely that transfer business will start to pick up pace as international duties conclude.

Today we bring you part two of our review of the transfers announced by Norwich City's top-flight rivals so far, if you missed part one click here to catch up.

LEICESTER

IN: Patson Daka (RB Salzburg, £23m), Boubakary Soumare (Lille, £17m)

OUT: Cengiz Under (Roma, end of loan), Wes Morgan (retired), Christian Fuchs (expired), Matty James (expired), Josh Knight (Peterborough, undisc)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas), Filip Benkovic (Leuven), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Luton)

VERDICT: Daka joins after winning the Golden Boot in Austria last season and the striker is joined by Soumare, who helped Lille to their title success in France. The Foxes just slipped out of the top four but won the FA Cup under Brendan Rodgers and still have Europa League football to look forward to, which may help them resist reported interest from Arsenal in James Maddison.

LIVERPOOL

IN: Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig, £36m)

OUT: Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG, free), Ozan Kabak (Schalke, end of loan)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Takumi Minamino (Southampton), Loris Karius (Union Berlin), Marko Grujic (Porto)

LEAVING ON LOAN: Sepp van den Berg (Preston)

VERDICT: The dethroned champions have lost an influential midfield player in Wijnaldum but are set to have two important players back from injury in Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson, with van Dijk arguably the best defender in the world. Konate is also set to bolster the defence and Jurgen Klopp has recently been linked with interest in rapid Wolves winger Adama Traore, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Bayern Munich wide man Kingsley Coman.

MAN CITY

IN: None

OUT: Sergio Aguero (Barcelona, free), Eric Garcia (Barcelona, free), Angelino (RB Leipzig, £16m), Jack Harrison (Leeds, £11m)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Ko Itakura (Groningen), Lukas Nmecha (Anderlecht), Yangel Herrera (Grenada), Arijanet Muric (Willem II)

LEAVING ON LOAN: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht)

VERDICT: The champions are yet to open the chequebook but have been linked with big-money interest in England stars Harry Kane and Jack Grealish which would really get the transfer wheels turning in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola certainly has a vacancy up front after Aguero's exit but Grealish would be joining a squad packed with top-quality midfielders.

MAN UTD

IN: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa, free)

OUT: Sergio Romero (expired), Joel Pereira (expired)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Diogo Dalot (AC MIlan), Andreas Pereira (Lazio), Tahith Chon (Club Brugge)

VERDICT: Jadon Sancho is poised to join the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £73m, with United confirming the deal is in place but that a medical and the final details will have to be sorted following Euro 2020. The England winger will add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's already impressive attacking options as the Premier League and Europa League runners-up look to close the gap on Manchester City, with striker Edison Cavani having signed a new one-year deal.

Jadon Sancho is poised to join Manchester United after the Euros - Credit: PA

NEWCASTLE

IN: None

OUT: Joe Willock (Arsenal, end of loan), Andy Carroll, Henri Saivet, Christian Atsu (all expired)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Florian Lejeune (Alaves), Yoshinori Muto (Eibar)

VERDICT: The ongoing battle against the Premier League preventing a takeover from Saudi Arabian investment rumbles on and it appears the job of Steve Bruce is safe, after a late upturn in form pushed the Magpies up to 12th, with Willock's goal-scoring form influential. New contracts were announced this week for defenders Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez, as well as winger Jacob Murphy and striker Dwight Gayle.

SOUTHAMPTON

IN: Theo Walcott (Everton, free), Romain Perraud (Stade Brest, £11m)

OUT: Takumi Minamino (Liverpool, end of loan), Angus Gunn (Norwich, £5m), Ryan Bertrand (expired), Wesley Hoedt (Anderlecht, undisc), Sam McQueen (expired)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic), Shane Long (Bournemouth), Mario Lemina (Fulham), Yan Valery (Birmingham)

VERDICT: An encouraging first full season under Ralph Hasenhuttl tailed off to finish in 15th. Perraud has been brought in at left-back following the exit of Bertrand, who is poised to join Leicester as a free agent. Future of top scorer Danny Ings could also be a concern, turning down a new deal as he enters the final year of his contract. Saints have been linked with Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong.

TOTTENHAM

IN: None

OUT: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, end of loan), Carlos Vinicius (Benfica, end of loan), Juan Foyth (Villarreal, £13m), Danny Rose (Watford, free), Paulo Gazzaniga (expired)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Oliver Skipp (Norwich), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth)

VERDICT: New regime is just getting its feet under the table, with Fabio Paratici brought in as managing director of football and former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo appointed head coach. Star man Harry Kane looks likely to leave for a big fee, which could allow for a squad revamp, with Gareth Bale's expensive loan having proved to be mostly underwhelming.

WATFORD

IN: Danny Rose (Tottenham, free), Imran Louza (Nantes, £10m), Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough, free), Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, undisc)

OUT: Craig Dawson (West Ham, £2m), Ben Wilmot (Stoke, £1.5m), Carlos Sanchez, Achraf Lazaar, Jerome Sinclair (all expired)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Cucho Hernández (Getafe), Domingos Quina (Girona)

VERDICT: Keeping track of the Hornets' business is rarely straight forwards, with strong links with clubs in Italy and Spain having regularly seen a lot of players playing elsewhere, sometimes while waiting for a work permit. Brexit work permit regulations are likely to have an impact on the way they do business but manager Xisco Munoz has momentum after his December arrival and is likely to have money to spend after ensuring an immediate return to the Premier League. Louza is a midfielder who was a regular in Ligue Un last season and Dennis a Nigerian striker who only scored twice last season and spent time in the Bundesliga with Koln.

WEST HAM

IN: Craig Dawson (Watford, £2m), Pierre Ekwah Elimby (Chelsea, undisc)

OUT: Fabian Balbuena (expired)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Felipe Anderson (Porto), Winston Reid (Brentford)

VERDICT: Other than a few young additions and making the loan of Dawson permanent, the Hammers are yet to get started as David Moyes looks to build on finishing sixth and qualifying for the Europa League. Norwich legend Rob Newman is reportedly close to becoming the Hammers' director of football, having been involved in senior scouting roles at Manchester City for over 10 years.

John Ruddy has signed a new contract with Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WOLVES

IN: Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional, £4.5m), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona, loan)

OUT: Willian Jose (Real Sociedad, end of loan), Vitinha (Porto, end of loan), Rayan Ait Nouri (Angers, enf of loan)

RETURNING FROM LOAN: Patrick Cutrone (Valencia), Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich)

VERDICT: Have brought in former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as boss but appear to be close to losing goalkeeper Rui Patricio to Roma following Jose Mourinho's arrival in Italy. Lage, like Mourinho and former Wolves boss Santo, is nother client of 'super-agent' Jorge Mendes - who has close ties to the club's Chinese owners. Former Norwich keeper John Ruddy has signed a new one-year deal amid the Patricio uncertainty.

(All fees are reported estimates, with only players considered as established first-team options included)