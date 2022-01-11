Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
‘I don’t like the sarcasm’ - Smith asks Canaries fans for positive support

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:03 PM January 11, 2022
George Dobson of Charlton Athletic shows dejection as Norwich City fans and players celebrate Milot

Norwich City supporters were able to celebrate a first goal in six games at Charlton on Sunday - Credit: Ben Peters/Focus Images Ltd

Gallows humour and sarcastic chanting from some supporters has not been appreciated inside the Norwich City camp, with Dean Smith asking for more positivity. 

City’s head coach was asked about ironic celebrations of imaginary goals and chants such as “we’ve had a shot” at his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game away to high-flying West Ham. 

Canaries fans finally had a goal to celebrate during the 1-0 win at Charlton in the FA Cup on Sunday and Smith insists his players want to give followers more to sing about as they try to bring an end to a run of five successive Premier League defeats without a goal. 

“We’re working hard. I can be honest and say I don’t like the sarcasm from our own fans. We need to be together in this fight to stay in the league,” said Smith. 

“There are reasons for our performances and results in the previous three Premier League games and we need our supporters to be with us as well. 

“I know at times it is only a minority but I would ask them to refrain from that and get behind us – and hopefully we can give them something to shout about. 

“It was only a few games ago that I was being told by Norwich fans that our performance against Manchester United was up there with top performances. 

“So hopefully when can get back there and with the supporters, we can all be pulling in the same direction.” 

With City bottom of the table ahead of the Hammers clash and a home game against out-of-form Everton on Saturday, Smith appreciates it’s not been an easy time to remain positive. 

“I totally understand frustrations. Because we’re in a battle at the moment, I’d like their frustrations to be vented at the end rather than during a game,” he added. 

“I think everyone can tell that during the last three games there’s been a lack of confidence in the group, that has been decimated by injuries, and they’re looking around for some leadership. 

“We need to stay together in moments like that but certainly when we’ve been losing games and haven’t been scoring, I understand the frustration of fans – because that’s where I first started enjoying football myself.” 

NCFC EXTRA: Latest from City boss on Cantwell, Normann, Rashica and Gilmour

West Ham United vs Norwich City

