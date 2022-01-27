City boss nominated for Premier League award

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for January.

Smith is nominated alongside Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

Voting has opened on the official Premier League website and will remain open until midday on Monday, January 31.

Lage would appear to be the favourite with Wolves winning all three of their games, 1-0 at Manchester United, 2-1 at Brentford and 3-1 at home to Southampton to move up to eighth.

Title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool both won two and drew one of their matches and the Canaries followed up a 2-0 loss at West Ham with back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford to move out of the relegation zone.

However, with those victories coming after a difficult run of six successive defeats without a goal during struggles with injury and illness, Smith has earned his nomination.

Smith won the division's monthly award for the first time last season after an unbeaten December 2020 had lifted Aston Villa to fifth in the Premier League table.

Conceding only once in five games, Villa beat Wolves, West Brom and Crystal Palace and drew 1-1 with Chelsea and 0-0 with Burnley - eventually finishing 11th in their second top-flight season after play-off promotion under Smith.

Mike Walker remains the only Norwich boss to win the award, all the way back in October 1993.

