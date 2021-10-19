City boss is 'not jealous' of Newcastle's new spending power

Published: 5:00 PM October 19, 2021

Daniel Farke insists he is ‘not jealous’ of Norwich City's Premier League rivals Newcastle United becoming the richest club in the world.

The Magpies sit just a place and one point above the Canaries at the foot of the Premier League table with eight games played, with newly-promoted City proud of their self-funded and sustainable financial model.

Newcastle supporters are dreaming of a trophy-laden future though after unpopular previous owner Mike Ashley was bought out by a group led by the private investment fund (PIF) of the wealthy controlling family of Saudi Arabia.

“It’s not so much my topic and it’s never our style to comment on any ongoing things for other clubs,” Farke began as the first question about Newcastle’s takeover arrived. “I think each and every club should concentrate on themselves to make sure they are in a good position.

“We know that we are the only self-funding club on this level and that’s it’s never an easy achievement for a self-funded club to be competitive on the top level.

“We have to earn the money before we can spend the money and then of course it is difficult to compete with big clubs who have other financial resources.

“But we are also not jealous. We go our way, with our tools and we try to make the best of our way.

“So for that, I don’t want to comment too much on other clubs. We have our own way, our own challenges and topics. We focus on improving day by day in our own situation.”

The involvement of Saudi Arabia’s royal family has led to moral outrage in some quarters, due to a long history of human rights issues.

The Premier League eventually approved the long-anticipated takeover this month after stating it had legal reassurance of the PIF being separate to the Saudi government, despite the fund being chaired by the crown prince and deputy prime minister.

“That’s not up to me to judge. We have experts to judge whether it is allowed or not,” Farke said of those issues.

“I really don’t want to comment on any ongoing things at other clubs. It’s also that we are in the position right now at the bottom of the league and I don’t have the right to judge.

“There are bigger names in this business who are perhaps invited or allowed to give their opinions. I think in our situation, we should be quite humble and not judge other clubs, in order to concentrate on ourselves.

“In general, I am also far away from judging other people. Just for me, I can say that it is important that I don’t just take my decisions about money or possible individual success.

“I have to be fully convinced of this project and I don’t know enough about any other leadership in other clubs to judge if it is for me or not for me.

“So for that, I am far away from judging it. All I can say is that I am absolutely happy at Norwich and with our owners.”

