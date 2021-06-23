'Perfect fit' - Canaries boss thrilled to sign Gunn permanently

Video

Published: 11:00 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 11:41 AM June 23, 2021

Norwich boss Daniel Farke offers his commiserations to Angus Gunn after City's 4-1 win over Stoke at Carrow Road in February - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke believes Angus Gunn is the 'perfect fit' to Norwich City's needs for their goalkeeper department this summer.

The Canaries confirmed the return of the Norwich-born keeper this morning, in a structured deal with Southampton understood to be worth an initial £2.5million which could rise to around £5m and potentially higher if it proves particularly successful.

Gunn spent 2017-18 with the Canaries in the Championship while on loan from Manchester City, finishing third in the Player of the Season voting as Farke's first campaign in England finished in mid-table.

The former England Under-21 international joined Southampton but after that initially successful move turned sour, an injury-hit loan with Stoke has opened up the opportunity of a second spell.

“We got the feeling that Angus will be the perfect fit to our goalkeeping group," explained Farke.

“We’ve got two very experienced goalkeepers in Tim Krul and Michael McGovern and a young goalkeeper in Daniel Barden. Angus fits perfectly into this goalkeeping team.

“He’s in a perfect age and is full of potential. He’s proven that he can play on the top level and was fantastic for us three seasons ago.

"He played almost each and every second for us and of course he has a huge identification and connection with the football club through his father."

City had Norway international Orjan Nyland as cover and competition behind number one Tim Krul during last season's Championship title triumph, with Northern Ireland veteran Michael McGovern signing a new two-year deal.

Former Aston Villa keeper Nyland is expected to pursue being first choice elsewhere this summer after his short-term deal, with links to Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg emerging in recent weeks.

The last time the Canaries were promoted to the Premier League they brought in the high-level competition of Schalke keeper Ralf Fahrmann on loan, which seemed to bring the best from Krul.

Farke, speaking to City's official website, continued: “He has had a call-up to the England national team and there was a big-money move to Southampton. That says a lot about his potential.

“After he was our number one goalkeeper three years ago we got the feeling that we helped give him the perfect platform.

“We needed a strong addition to our goalkeeping squad and for the short, medium and long term we believe that Angus is the perfect fit.”

ANALYSIS: Gunn returns to City with hunger to prove Saints wrong