Canaries call-ups continue ahead of international break
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Max Aarons retains his place in the England Under-21 squad but Norwich City team-mate Brandon Williams hasn't been able to force his way into the Young Lions' squad.
U21s coach Ashley Cole was at Carrow Road during the 3-1 defeat to Watford last month, with Aarons and Williams among the players he was keeping an eye on.
The Manchester United loanee has started City's last four Premier League games but that hasn't been enough to earn a recall, having won one U21 cap so far, starting a 3-3 draw in Andorra at left-back last year.
The Young Lions have European U21 qualifiers in Slovenia and Andorra. Aarons played all of a 2-0 win over Kosovo in Milton Keynes last month as Lee Carsley's team made a winning start to qualification, earning his 12th cap.
Williams was on standby as injury cover for that squad and Norwich have confirmed that is the case again ahead of this international break.
The other full-backs named in the squad are Luke Thomas of Leicester and Valentino Livramento of Southampton, who have also been playing regularly in the top flight this season.
City goalkeeper Dan Barden also retains his place in the Wales Under-21 squad despite still having only made one cup appearance for loan club Livingston, featuring as an unused substitute for all of their Scottish Premiership matches so far this season.
Most Read
- 1 Canaries are not pursuing January deal for Reading star
- 2 Sargent left out of USA squad as City call-ups are announced
- 3 Connor Southwell: Neil Adams has rewritten the football rule book at City
- 4 Has Farke tinkered too much with his starting XI?
- 5 Everything you need to know about Norwich City's management reshuffle
- 6 Ian Clarke: Who stole Norwich City's bouncebackability?
- 7 Paddy Davitt: Farke is a coach City's players believe in
- 8 ANALYSIS: The story behind Adams’ promotion and changes at City
- 9 ‘Absolutely no chance’ - Liverpool legend writes off City’s survival chances
- 10 City outcast banging in the goals
European U21 Championship qualifiers away to Moldova and the Netherlands await, with the 20-year-old winning his second cap as he played all of a 4-0 qualifying win in Bulgaria last month.
- More international call-ups are due to be confirmed today, click here to see the Canaries players already set for national duty.
NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City number one set to pass Premier League milestone