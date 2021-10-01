Canaries call-ups continue ahead of international break

Published: 10:14 AM October 1, 2021

Max Aarons retains his place in the England Under-21 squad but Norwich City team-mate Brandon Williams hasn't been able to force his way into the Young Lions' squad.

U21s coach Ashley Cole was at Carrow Road during the 3-1 defeat to Watford last month, with Aarons and Williams among the players he was keeping an eye on.

The Manchester United loanee has started City's last four Premier League games but that hasn't been enough to earn a recall, having won one U21 cap so far, starting a 3-3 draw in Andorra at left-back last year.

The Young Lions have European U21 qualifiers in Slovenia and Andorra. Aarons played all of a 2-0 win over Kosovo in Milton Keynes last month as Lee Carsley's team made a winning start to qualification, earning his 12th cap.

Williams was on standby as injury cover for that squad and Norwich have confirmed that is the case again ahead of this international break.

The other full-backs named in the squad are Luke Thomas of Leicester and Valentino Livramento of Southampton, who have also been playing regularly in the top flight this season.

City goalkeeper Dan Barden also retains his place in the Wales Under-21 squad despite still having only made one cup appearance for loan club Livingston, featuring as an unused substitute for all of their Scottish Premiership matches so far this season.

European U21 Championship qualifiers away to Moldova and the Netherlands await, with the 20-year-old winning his second cap as he played all of a 4-0 qualifying win in Bulgaria last month.

