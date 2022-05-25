Aarons called up by England under-21s

News

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons has been called up to the England under-21 squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The Young Lions will face the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia next month. These games take place between 3 June and 13 June, just 11 days before City's players are expected to return to Colney for pre-season testing.

Aarons, 22 - who is eligible to play because he was 21 when the qualification process began - will hope to add to his 15 under-21 appearances, having amassed 22 total youth caps including seven with the under-19s.

He'll face competition from in-form Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence, who faces Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Spence has been linked to several Premier League clubs recently, as can be said for Aarons. Speculation around the Canaries' number two's future has linked him with clubs ranging from Manchester United to Barcelona in the past, and transfer talk is bound to be rife around him once again this summer.

Rio Ferdinand, an ambassador for Aarons' agency New Era, has already claimed that the Red Devils should move for the Norwich man, saying:

"Someone like Max Aarons, you could put him like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact,” he said.

"They may not be straight starters immediately but they go and they stay there for 10 years and have a really good career and they impact the club at different levels."

City head coach Dean Smith has stated that any departing players will leave on the Canaries' terms, however.

"For anybody to move in football, three things have to happen," he said. "One is you need a buyer, a willing buyer, then there has to be a willing seller, and then they have to come to an agreement.

"It’s quite simple. Any player that comes in and states that they’ve got a desire to want to move, then three things have to align for that to happen."



