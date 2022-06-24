City's head of academy coaching leaves for Ipswich

News

Norwich City head of academy coaching Dean Wright has left the club to become academy manager for rivals Ipswich Town.

Wright will officially take up his new role in charge of the Tractor Boys' development programme next month, replacing Lee O'Neil, who departed Portman Road at the end of last season.

He started with Bury FC in 2010, being promoted to their head of foundation phase/academy operations role in 2012 before joining Huddersfield Town as lead foundation phase coach in 2016.

Wright left Yorkshire to become the Canaries' assistant academy manager 12 months later, being promoted to the job he's now leaving in 2018.

He told official Blues channels: "It’s a really exciting time for the club as they try and make progress in all areas. The opportunity to be part of that was very appealing.

"The Academy needs to produce players for the first-team and for the wider game, ideally building something that allows the manager to have options within the building and creates homegrown players to represent Ipswich Town.

"I also want to create an environment at the training ground that people enjoy being a part of, whether that is staff, players or parents."

Ipswich's director of football operation Gary Probert said: "Dean is someone who has a proven track record of player development and naturally we’re delighted to have him on board.

"He's worked at a variety of clubs within both category one and category two academies, and his broad and varied experience will be a real asset to the club.

"We completed a thorough search to recruit for this role, and Dean’s enthusiasm and hunger to work with us and further develop the academy really stood out.

"He will be someone who will drive the high standards required every single day."



