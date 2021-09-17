Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

'Scary' Hugill giving West Brom edge in the Championship

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:36 AM September 17, 2021   
West Bromwich Albion's Jordan Hugill (left) attempts a header on goal past Peterborough United's Fra

Norwich City loan export Jordan Hugill is capable of giving Championship defender's nightmares. - Credit: PA

Facing Jordan Hugill is a scary prospect for Championship defenders as the Norwich City loan export settles into his new surroundings at West Brom. 

The 29-year-old joined the promotion hopefuls on loan last month and has made a real impact off the bench during fixtures against Peterborough, Derby and Millwall. His first goal for the Baggies is still eluding him, however. 

City's pursuit of American international Josh Sargent and progression of youngster Adam Idah saw Hugill depart Carrow Road in search of regular game time after falling down the pecking order. 

Millwall did make an offer an the start of the window for the powerful forward, but they failed to meet City's valuation. 

Hugill eventually headed to the Hawthorns to link up with Valerien Ismael for what all parties hope will be a push back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The on-loan City forward is currently the only natural striking option available to the Frenchman, with Kenneth Zohore out of favour. 

Ismael, whose vibrant Barnley side fought their way into the play-offs last season, prefers his teams to be spearheaded by a physical target man. Daryl Dike fulfilled that role for the Tykes last season. 

Hugill's new colleague Adam Reach believes Hugill will frighten defenders but also has the ability to cause them problems with his technical quality. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'What a night' - City winger makes his Boro loan impact
  2. 2 WATCH: Sargent and Giannoulis involved as City prepare for Watford
  3. 3 'There's no ceiling for this fella' - how Norwich City discovered Omobamidele
  1. 4 Former City boss sacked following poor start to season
  2. 5 Watford boss wants focus on City clash and not his future
  3. 6 Watford challenge returns as City bid to end losing streaks
  4. 7 David Freezer: Canaries in need of some opening day optimism
  5. 8 Norwich fans at Watford match could be asked for proof of vaccination
  6. 9 From Wes to Alan Lee: City's Irish contingent
  7. 10 'I have always loved him' - Boro chief delighted to work with City winger

The wing-back has called on his team mates to supply Hugill with the right ammo as he continues his search for his opening goal of the season. 

"He is that classic number nine," Reach said when asked about his new team mate by the Express and Star.

West Bromwich Albion's Jordan Hugill attempts a header on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Adam Reach believes Jordan Hugill is a frightening prospect for Championship defenders. - Credit: PA

"He has done well every game he has come on now – he gives us a presence. I think he scares centre-backs a little bit. He makes them think and he gives them a fight up there.

"But not just that, he brings quality when he’s got the ball. He brings it down and brings other players into the game.

"And of course, when he receives the ball in the box he is a threat," the former Sheffield Wednesday man said. 

"That goal will soon come for him. If we put decent balls into the box I’m sure he will start eating them up."

NCFC extra: Sargent and Giannoulis involved as City prepare for Watford

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ozan Kabak of Norwich during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London Picture by

Video

Dortmund boss denies interest in City loanee Kabak

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's on loan Manchester United full back Brandon Williams snaps into a tackle on Arsenal's

Norwich City vs Watford | Opinion

Paddy Davitt: United we stand, Norwich

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Albert Sambi Lokonga of Arsenal and Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich in action during the Premier League

Norwich City vs Watford | Interview

Midfielder thankful for warm welcome from Canaries fans

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers' Sam McCallum celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Video

NCFC loan watch: Goal for McCallum and assist for Sinani

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon