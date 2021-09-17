'Scary' Hugill giving West Brom edge in the Championship

Video

Published: 10:36 AM September 17, 2021

Facing Jordan Hugill is a scary prospect for Championship defenders as the Norwich City loan export settles into his new surroundings at West Brom.

The 29-year-old joined the promotion hopefuls on loan last month and has made a real impact off the bench during fixtures against Peterborough, Derby and Millwall. His first goal for the Baggies is still eluding him, however.

City's pursuit of American international Josh Sargent and progression of youngster Adam Idah saw Hugill depart Carrow Road in search of regular game time after falling down the pecking order.

Millwall did make an offer an the start of the window for the powerful forward, but they failed to meet City's valuation.

Hugill eventually headed to the Hawthorns to link up with Valerien Ismael for what all parties hope will be a push back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The on-loan City forward is currently the only natural striking option available to the Frenchman, with Kenneth Zohore out of favour.

Ismael, whose vibrant Barnley side fought their way into the play-offs last season, prefers his teams to be spearheaded by a physical target man. Daryl Dike fulfilled that role for the Tykes last season.

Hugill's new colleague Adam Reach believes Hugill will frighten defenders but also has the ability to cause them problems with his technical quality.

The wing-back has called on his team mates to supply Hugill with the right ammo as he continues his search for his opening goal of the season.

"He is that classic number nine," Reach said when asked about his new team mate by the Express and Star.

Adam Reach believes Jordan Hugill is a frightening prospect for Championship defenders. - Credit: PA

"He has done well every game he has come on now – he gives us a presence. I think he scares centre-backs a little bit. He makes them think and he gives them a fight up there.

"But not just that, he brings quality when he’s got the ball. He brings it down and brings other players into the game.

"And of course, when he receives the ball in the box he is a threat," the former Sheffield Wednesday man said.

"That goal will soon come for him. If we put decent balls into the box I’m sure he will start eating them up."

