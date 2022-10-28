'I'm very grateful' - Neil looking forward to Canaries renunion

Interview

Former Norwich City manager Alex Neil is looking forward to returning to Carrow Road when his Stoke side visit the Canaries this afternoon.

Neil faces the club with whom he made his first managerial steps into English football for the first time with the Potters, after leaving Sunderland for them the day after Norwich had beaten the Black Cats.

It'll be the first time the Scot returns to NR1 since his Preston side drew 2-2 there in September 2020, and he's excited for the trip east.

"It's always nice to go back to an old club," he said. "I've got fond memories there. To get promoted to the Premier League as young as I did in my career and manage in the Premier League with that club was a special memory.

"They were the club that really gave me my chance in England, so I'm very grateful for that. I've always got a soft spot for the teams I've been at, because to manage anywhere you need to feel what the club's about, you need to be invested in it.

"While you're there, everything about the club is the most important thing to you. That's certainly the only way that I can do it. At every club I've been at, I've been fully involved in everything that's going on."

The 41-year-old has a job to do, however, with Stoke currently 17th in the Championship table. "Like most games in the Championship of the moment, it's going to boil down to who's better on the day," he continued on the meeting with Dean Smith's side.

"Form seems to go out of the window this season. I don't think it matters whether you're playing top of the league or bottom of the league.

"There's not any runaway team in the league this year. Every game's up for grabs, and we're more than capable, as we've already shown, of beating anyone in the league But we need to make sure there's a level of consistency to our play."

Smith has been criticised for his style of play during his time in Norfolk, but his counterpart is sure the ex-Walsall boss will attempt an entertaining game plan against the Staffordshire side.

He said: "Norwich are going to come out, try and dominate the ball, as they do. They'll try to open the pitch up, be creative, create chances. I think it'll be much more of an open game than we've faced in the last couple."

Neil went on to highlight two of the players his defence must be wary of, saying: "Sargent's got eight (goals this season), Pukki's got six, and beyond that the next one's one. We know what their strengths and weaknesses are. We know the strengths and weaknesses of every opposition before we play them.

"It's knowing it, and then trying to make sure you don't make any errors or mistakes within the game. If we can get to that point, we give ourselves a good chance."