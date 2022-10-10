Omobamidele on Hanley, injuries and City fans

Interview

Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele has spoken about the impact of captain Grant Hanley on his career. - Credit: PA

Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele has praised the impact of captain Grant Hanley on his career.

The 20-year-old has been part of head coach Dean Smith's first-choice defensive pairing with the Scot, and the duo have largely impressed this season.

Speaking to the Canaries' official matchday programme ahead of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Preston North End, Omobamidele said of Hanley's presence: "It's great, it's so good for my development.

"Overall, I think he has been exceptional this season. It gives you reassurance having him beside you. He's the more experienced player out of the two of us, even off the pitch, you just have to listen up and soak in all the stuff that he'd say or the habits he has."

The Irish international missed out on facing Hanley's Scotland during September's international break, with both injured and remaining in Norfolk.

Omobamidele was disappointed not to add to his five senior caps, but made the decision after a recurrence of a previous injury. "I have an overload on my groin, I had it when I was about 18 so it was too high-risk before the international break," he continued.

"That's when it was at its peak, so I took that time off to let it settle and now it's just about managing it. When that decision was made I was incredibly disappointed, because it's been almost a year since I wore the Irish jersey.

"I have five caps and all those matches have been some of my best experiences playing football. I'm just itching to get back now."

The recent draw at Reading featured a Royals equaliser from the number four's international team-mate Jeff Hendrick, but that didn't make it feel any better to concede.

"I like Jeff a lot," Omobamidele said. "When I came into the international scene he put his arm around me. We had a good chat after the game, but at the end of the day it's club football and there's no real friends in the opposition side."

Discussion around the atmosphere at Carrow Road has surrounded the City discourse in recent weeks, but lively atmospheres away from home have been praised.

Omobamidele talked up the impact of that support, saying: "The fans, and especially the travelling fans, have been great over the two games (Blackpool and Reading).

"There's a good mood in the camp."