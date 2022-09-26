"I'm buzzing" - City loanee Mumba on scoring against Ipswich

Interview

Norwich City loanee Bali Mumba was delighted with his impact for Plymouth Argyle against Ipswich Town, saying he was "buzzing" with the Pilgrims' 2-1 win over the Canaries' local rivals.

Mumba scored an impressive equaliser after former Plymouth striker Freddie Ladapo had opened the scoring for the Tractor Boys, with Morgan Whittaker finding the winner six minutes later.

Whittaker's strike takes Plymouth top of League One and leaves Ipswich second, level on points with third-placed Portsmouth, who have a game in hand.

"The lads were brilliant,” Mumba told official Argyle channels post-match. "At 1-0 down we kept the faith, kept our belief, and kept going. We showed good character to get back into the game and to take all three points.

"We’ve shown in a few games that we can be down, but the character we have and the attitude means we were give it a good try. I thought the goal was coming. I’m happy that it was me that got the equaliser.

"I’m buzzing at the result."

Mumba's impressive strike from the edge of the box was his seventh goal involvement in 10 games in the South West, and that improvement in his attacking output probably explained his instinctive approach to the finish.

Plymouth find their equaliser in STYLE! 😎 pic.twitter.com/c2JcezwlXT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2022

"I saw the ball land and my eyes lit up," he continued. "I thought: 'why not? Go for it'. I missed a good chance in the first half - should have done better with that. This time I saw the opportunity and I took it.

"The atmosphere was incredible. I’m thrilled to score at home in front of the fans. Especially at that end, it is something I will always remember. What a great moment.

"This is a good statement to put out there. People can say we are underdogs, but we are getting closer. This is three points closer to where we want to be. I’m just happy for the team, for the fans, and for the gaffer."

Perhaps the line that Norwich fans will appreciate most is the one he gave Plymouth Live, saying: "I'm just happy to get a goal to put us 1-1 in the game, and it's obviously a better feeling doing it against these."