Smith refuses to be drawn on Mumba recall after Plymouth screamer

Interview

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has refused to be drawn on the future of Plymouth Argyle loanee Bali Mumba, with the Canaries possessing a recall option on the full-back in January.

Mumba scored a fantastic goal for the Pilgrims in their 4-2 win over Exeter City last night, prompting discussions over his future after an impressive start to life in Devon.

The 21-year-old's 30-yard piledriver equalised for 2-2 after he was at fault for Archie Finn Collins' opening goal, before a brace from Ryan Hardie sealed the victory for the Steven Schumacher's side, who top League One after 17 games.

This game has DELIVERED!!!! 😲



𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙘𝙚 behind, 𝙩𝙬𝙞𝙘𝙚 back level 🤩 pic.twitter.com/S1xfeOIgEP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 31, 2022

Mumba has impressed since signing for Argyle in the summer, making 10 goal contributions in 16 appearances and winning September's League One young player of the month award.

Canaries head coach Dean Smith said of the former Sunderland prodigy's strike on Tuesday night: "I did see it. Unfortunately I saw their first goal as well!

"He had a bit of a mixed game. He made a mistake for their first goal but did really well in maintaining the ball to get the equaliser, and then scored a really good goal, which he celebrated well. His celebrations are getting better!"

City can cut the loan short in January if they so desire, but Smith would not confirm whether or not they'd be likely to do so.

He continued: "It's way too early (to make that decision). We've got a four week period with no games at all (during the World Cup), so we'll probably take stock during that period.

"(The loan) is what he needed. We felt it was going to be hard for him to get the games here, although with the injuries that we had, he probably would have got games. Hindsight's wonderful when you've got it.

"But he's gone to a team that are playing well at the top of the league, and he's been a big part of that. Really pleased with how he's progressing."