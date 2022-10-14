City loanee Mumba on his versatility

Interview

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba believes versatility has been vital in his success on loan at Plymouth Argyle this season.

The 21-year-old has impressed so far at Home Park, making five assists and scoring twice in 12 Pilgrims games. He's featured as a wing-back on both the left and right sides, having played at both left and right-back for the Canaries.

Speaking to official Plymouth club channels, Mumba said of being asked to play both roles: "I quite enjoy the rotation that me and Joe (Edwards, his fellow wing-back) have.

"It gives us an extra option, and it is something the gaffer can look at and think: ‘We trust this player to be on this side this week, and next week we trust him to play on the left.’ As a player, I don’t mind which side I am on."

Plymouth have been impressive so far this season, with Mumba at their forefront. "There’s a lot of things that have been into it for us to be in the position we are in," Mumba continued. "How hard the staff work, and the manager – they put a lot of thinking into the games. Credit to them for the position we are in.

"Also, the players. We’ve got a great bond. I think it is showing on the pitch. We all understand each other quite well. Off the pitch, the togetherness is good. There is no-one out there who I would think: ‘I don’t want to hang out with him.’ Everyone is great.

"We have to be the ones going onto the pitch and performing. With the attitude that we have in the dressing room, and the potential we have, it’s not a shock to me that we are the position that we are in. But there is a lot that has been put into it for us to be where we are. It’s working so far, and hopefully it carries on that way."